Man Utd make FINAL brutal decision on flop signing with possible next club revealed

Manchester United have done some questionable business in recent years, and now they’ve decided to finally cut ties with a huge earner signed in the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era, per reports.

United are now under INEOS-ownership, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and the club seem to have finally turned a corner under the guidance of interim manager Michael Carrick.

This summer is a crucial one for the Red Devils, though, and INEOS’ aim to get stars on huge salaries off the books is already making waves.

Casemiro, 33, on a reported £350,000 per week, has announced that he will leave this summer, when his contract is set to expire.

Harry Maguire, 32, who reportedly earns £190,000 per week, could stay at Old Trafford, but he will have to accept significantly reduced terms to pen an extension, with his deal also expiring at the end of the campaign.

And according to The Sun, United are set to offload Jadon Sancho for good.

The 25-year-old winger joined the Red Devils in 2021, when Solskjaer was in charge, for a whopping £73million.

He penned a five-year contract with the club worth £200,000 per week, so it’s finally set to expire in the summer.

Sancho has failed to live up to his huge price tag. He never nailed down a consistent spot in United’s starting XI, and was shipped out on loan to former club Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and is currently on loan with Aston Villa.

United have the option to extend his contract by a further year, and that would give them an opportunity to find a buyer for him, rather than allowing him to leave on a free transfer.

However, The Sun report that the extension clause will NOT be triggered and United are now willing to let their big-money winger signing go for nothing.

Aston Villa could sign Sancho permanently

Sancho has made 25 appearances for Villa this season, but has largely failed to impress, with just one goal and one assist so far.

Despite this, Villa boss Unai Emery seems potentially open to keeping the 23-time capped England international around next season, though no final decision has been made

Speaking in an interview last week, Emery was asked if he had considered the prospect of signing Sancho next season.

“Not yet, but he is a fantastic player. Hopefully he can help us by increasing his qualities in our structure like he is doing,” Emery replied.

“He will need another contract, and maybe it could be here. If he plays his best football, we will want him. But also other teams could be involved in the interest for him.”

On Sancho’s disappointing performances in the first half of the campaign, Emery added: “The first part of the season was not enough.

“He was working and trying, but not achieving the performance we needed. Now he is getting better. He is getting the challenge for him and us.”

