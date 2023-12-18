Jadon Sancho: Bundesliga rivals to steal Man Utd outcast from Dortmund, as new price tag emerges amid ‘no future’ claim

A fierce transfer race is brewing for stranded Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho, as Borussia Dortmund will reportedly face competition from one of their German rivals to re-sign him.

Sancho is looking for a way out of Man Utd, having been banished from the first team by manager Erik ten Hag in the wake of a public falling out between the pair. Ten Hag dropped Sancho from his squad early in the season and complained about him not training properly, but the winger hit back and suggested there were other reasons he had been dropped.

Incoming Man Utd chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe hopes to rectify the situation upon his arrival at Old Trafford, so that Sancho can get back in the team and start justifying the huge £73million spent on him in summer 2021.

But both Ten Hag and Sancho are stubborn and feel they are not in the wrong, which suggests this will be tricky for Ratcliffe to pull off.

Due to this, there is a good chance the player will be shipped off to a different club in January, either through a loan or permanent switch.

Dortmund and Juventus have both been linked with moves for Sancho. Several reports have claimed Dortmund could take the Englishman back to Germany by including their current forward Donyell Malen in a possible swap deal, though the Bundesliga giants have rejected that as a possibility.

Instead, Dortmund are focused on whether they have the finances to sign Sancho on loan with a view to a potential permanent deal.

Dortmund have also been named as potential suitors for Man Utd loanee Sergio Reguilon. There is a break clause in his loan which means Tottenham Hotspur could end the left-back’s spell in Manchester and send him to Dortmund next.

RB Leipzig join Dortmund in Jadon Sancho hunt

But Edin Terzic’s side may have to watch on as Sancho goes to a different German club instead. As per Bild in Germany, RB Leipzig have also set their sights on the 23-year-old.

Leipzig are in need of a new attacker, as it has been confirmed that Emil Forsberg will leave the club for a new experience in the US with New York Red Bulls. And they have landed on Sancho as a solid replacement.

Leipzig are well aware of Sancho’s talent, having watched him shine at Dortmund and help them to win both the German cup and German super cup prior to his Man Utd transfer. Leipzig chiefs clearly feel they can get the Manchester City academy graduate back to his best by playing him regularly and making sure most attacks go through him.

Bild add that Sancho has ‘no future’ at Man Utd, with Ten Hag’s side even giving him a new price tag amid renewed interest. The Red Devils would ideally like €60m (£51.7m) for Sancho, which would see them make a decent proportion of their original £73m outlay back.

Although, rival clubs know exactly what has happened, and know that Ten Hag is desperate to sell him, which will weaken Man Utd’s bargaining power. Plus, potential suitors such as Leipzig do not have the finances needed to match such an asking price.

Instead, the report suggests that Leipzig will submit a loan offer for Sancho this winter. They will then try and save up for a permanent bid for him at a later date, though it is unclear whether they will manage to get close to Man Utd’s demands.

