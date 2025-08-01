Jadon Sancho is aware his next move is the most important of his career and a report claims the Manchester United winger is willing to make a gigantic sacrifice to sign with the club he suits best.

Sancho earned his £73m switch to Manchester United on the back of a stellar four-year stint with Borussia Dortmund. Sancho notched goals and assists for fun with the German giant when playing alongside the likes of Marco Reus, Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland.

However, Sancho’s career at Old Trafford started sluggishly and in truth, never got out of second gear.

Fast forward to the present day and loan spells back at Dortmund and to Premier League rival Chelsea have come and gone.

Sancho aged 25 should only now be entering the prime years of his career. However, he’ll spend them away from Man Utd, with the Red Devils determined to sever ties.

According to the latest from BILD, Sancho is well aware he cannot afford another setback in a a career that has stalled.

The report read: ‘The 23-time England international also knows that his next move has to be a good one and that he can’t afford another career setback.

‘Neither at Manchester United nor during his recent loan spell with Chelsea has Sancho been able to return to his former form.’

The one club where Sancho has shown his best is Borussia Dortmund, both in his original spell and during a six-month loan at the start of 2024.

According to Sky Germany, Dortmund are exploring a move and actively ‘working’ on signing Sancho for a third time.

‘Borussia Dortmund are still working on a transfer for Jadon Sancho and are exploring the possibility of a third return,’ wrote Sky reporter, Florian Plettenberg, on X. ‘Talks are ongoing.

‘Sebastian Kehl did not deny Dortmund’s interest in Sancho yesterday. Speaking to Sky, he said: “We have various targets. We will still do something. We have a few days left.”’

Sancho makes huge sacrifice

Man Utd had hoped to sell Sancho to Chelsea for a fee of roughly £25m. Sancho’s loan at Stamford Bridge contained a conditional obligation to buy that was triggered, though the Blues had a get-out mechanism.

And after failing to convince Sancho to accept an adequate pay cut, Chelsea pulled the plug on the move and paid Man Utd a £5m penalty fee.

But according to BILD, Sancho is willing to take a monumental pay decrease in order to re-sign with Dortmund, such is his determination to ensure his next move is right for his career.

The report stated: ‘Sancho hauls in around €16 million per season at the Red Devils. In Dortmund, he would reportedly play for half of his staggering salary.

‘That wouldn’t even put him among the top earners (Sele at €14 million), but would rank in the upper midfield.’

Whether Dortmund are looking into a loan or permanent deal was not made clear in either Sky Germany or BILD’s reports.

United would obviously prefer a permanent sale and according to German journalist, Patrick Berger, Man Utd have slashed their asking price.

Reporting earlier this week, Berger revealed United will now accept a fee in the €18m-€20m range. That currently equates to just £15.6m-£17.3m.

Latest Man Utd news – Sesko, Donnarumma, Garnacho…

🔴⚫️ Benjamin Sesko ‘keen to join’ Man Utd over Newcastle but one FINAL hurdle remains

🔴⚫️ Fabrizio Romano drops bombshell on Gianluigi Donnarumma to Man Utd

🔴⚫️ What Chelsea really think of Garnacho as two conditions for Man Utd transfer set

Sancho at Man Utd: The troubled timeline

July 1, 2021: Manchester United announce they have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign Sancho after Euro 2020.

August 14, 2021: Sancho makes his Man Utd debut in a Premier League win over Leeds United.

November 23, 2021: Sancho scores his first Man Utd goal in a Champions League game against Villarreal.

November 28, 2021: Sancho adds his first Premier League goal against Chelsea.

April 23, 2021: Sancho makes the final appearance of his debut season, which thus ends with five goals from 38 games for Man Utd.

August 22, 2022: Sancho scores his first goal of the new season with the opener in a win over Liverpool.

December 13, 2022: Erik ten Hag says Sancho has been absent due to ‘physical and mental’ factors – with it later emerging that the club were not cleared to go public with his mental health struggles.

February 1, 2023: Sancho returns to action for the first time since October and helps Man Utd reach the EFL Cup final.

February 26, 2023: Man Utd win the EFL Cup, with Sancho appearing as a substitute for the last seven minutes.

June 3, 2023: Sancho starts the FA Cup final, but Man Utd lose to Man City. His season ends with seven goals from 41 games.

September 3, 2023: Ten Hag leaves Sancho out of his squad against Arsenal and blames ‘his performances in training’.

September 14, 2023: Man Utd announce that Sancho will be made to train separately due to a discipline issue.

January 11, 2024: After not playing since August, Sancho re-joins Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season.

January 13, 2024: Sancho provides an assist on his second debut for Dortmund.

April 28, 2024: Sancho becomes the highest-scoring English player in the history of the Bundesliga – an honour he would hold for just five months – with a goal against RB Leipzig.

June 1, 2024: Sancho starts the Champions League final at Wembley as Borussia Dortmund lose to Real Madrid.

August 10, 2024: Having held peacemaking talks with Ten Hag, Sancho plays for Man Utd in the Community Shield against Man City, but misses a penalty in the shootout.

August 31, 2024: Chelsea sign Sancho on loan with an obligation to buy if they finish in the top 14 of the Premier League.

September 14, 2024: Sancho makes his debut for Chelsea as a substitute against Bournemouth and earns the man of the match award after making an assist.

December 4, 2024: Sancho scores his first goal for Chelsea in a win over Southampton.

March 11, 2025: Reports begin to emerge that Chelsea can pay a penalty fee to avoid signing Sancho permanently.

April 20, 2025: A win over Fulham triggers Chelsea’s obligation to buy Sancho due to not being able to finish lower than 14th, although reports persist about their option to cancel the deal.

May 28, 2025: Sancho wins the Conference League with Chelsea, who beat Real Betis in the final.

June 11, 2025: Chelsea confirm they are sending Sancho back to Man Utd after his loan spell.