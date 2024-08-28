The race for Jadon Sancho is turning into one of the most dramatic stories of the transfer window, with Chelsea and Juventus battling it out for the Manchester United winger.

The Red Devils have been willing to sanction the 23-year-old’s exit all summer despite him settling his differences with manager Erik ten Hag.

Sancho was exiled from the Man Utd squad last season and was eventually loaned out to Borussia Dortmund in January, where he performed well and helped them reach the Champions League final.

Juventus have been chasing Sancho all summer and intensified their pursuit of the winger in recent days as they eye a replacement for Liverpool-bound Federico Chiesa.

It was claimed earlier today (Wednesday) by multiple reputable sources that Juventus had reached an agreement with Man Utd to sign Sancho on a season-long loan, with an obligation to buy included in the deal.

However, the move is dependent on the player’s approval according to The Guardian, Sancho is yet to accept the switch to Juventus.

READ MORE: Signing No 5 to ’empty’ Man Utd kitty as full truth emerges on double Chelsea raid, Ivan Toney links

Jadon Sancho wants Chelsea move

The Guardian’s report claims that Sancho is ‘holding out for an offer from Chelsea’ as he weighs up his next move.

As previously reported, the Blues have held talks with Man Utd over a swap deal for Sancho that would see Raheem Sterling join the Red Devils.

Man Utd have shown little interest in left-back Ben Chilwell who Chelsea have also offered to them as part of the deal.

And little progress has been made with moving Sterling too, but it’s claimed that Chelsea remain in the running to take Sancho in a ‘separate deal.’

Sancho has ‘indicated his preference’ to join Chelsea instead of Juventus and therefore has refused to join the Italian side for the time being.

Enzo Maresca is not short of wide players, but he didn’t shut down links with Sancho in a recent press conference.

“If we have to sign a player just for signing, I don’t want it,” the Chelsea manager said.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window

“But if we can sign a player who can help us, for sure I want it. I know Jadon very well from many years with [Manchester] City. I know him very well. But he is not our player. We will see what happens.”

Man Utd have been holding out for around £40m for Sancho and their asking price isn’t thought to have changed.

Chelsea, meanwhile, continue to work on a deal for Napoli centre-forward Victor Osimhen and TEAMtalk sources say they are growing in confidence that they will sign the Nigerian international.