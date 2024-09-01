Jadon Sancho could return to Man Utd due to bizarre clause in Chelsea loan that’d void fee agreement

Jadon Sancho could reportedly return to Manchester United following his loan with Chelsea due to a bizarre clause that would void the Blues’ obligation to buy the winger.

The England international was linked with an exit for much of the summer and Juventus came close to signing him before he forced through a move to Chelsea.

Man Utd accepted a loan offer from Juventus but Sancho made it clear to the Red Devils and his representatives that he wanted to join Chelsea instead.

The Blues ultimately signed Sancho on loan with an obligation to buy of around £23m included in the agreement – significantly less than the £73m Man Utd paid to sign him in 2021.

Interestingly, Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Sancho agreed to take a pay cut from his £300,000 per week salary at Old Trafford to join Chelsea.

“Man United just wanted to move on from Sancho as they understood the player only wanted to leave. This is why they accepted this solution but still at their condition,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“So it all started from the player as he really wanted to join Chelsea, it was his priority, and it’s true that the player reduced his salary for this move, as it was the only way to make it happen.”

READ MORE: Ten Hag blocked deadline day exit for Man Utd duo despite two firm loan offers being on the table

Sancho to re-join Man Utd if Chelsea have a disastrous season

Sancho is ready to take on his new challenge at Chelsea but according to a report from The Telegraph, the winger could still return to Man Utd due to a strange clause in his contract.

It’s claimed that Chelsea’s £23m obligation to buy will not apply should Chelsea finish below 14th in the Premier League this season.

The final fee is also ‘dependent on performance-related add-ons,’ per the report.

Man Utd initially wanted around £40m for Sancho but had to accept almost half that figure to wrap up negotiations with Chelsea before the window slammed shut.

Speaking as late as deadline day, Erik ten Hag said that Sancho would remain at Old Trafford.

“As far as I know, I expect him to stay, yeah,’ he said. ‘We are happy with him,” Ten Hag said.

“We need a good squad. We have to play many games until January. After the [international] break we play every third day so we need options.”

Sancho was frozen out of the Man Utd squad last season after falling out with Ten Hag. He joined his former club Borussia Dortmund on loan in January, before playing a key role in them reaching the Champions League final.

DON’T MISS: The five best free agents in each position available after the 2024 summer transfer window