Jadon Sancho to decide his own future through major Man Utd demand after Ratcliffe asking price emerges

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly asked Jadon Sancho to take his future into his own hands this summer by demanding Manchester United sell him for less than his price tag, which emerged earlier this week.

Sancho played just three games for Man Utd in the first half of the season after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag over his attitude in training. In the build up to the January transfer window, the winger was linked with Juventus and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

However, Sancho was known to be keen on returning to Dortmund, where he thrived before joining Man Utd in summer 2021. The player ultimately got his way, signing for Dortmund on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Sancho has continued where he left off with the German giants, having registered assists in his first two appearances against Darmstadt and Koln. He missed the recent game against Heidenheim due to a muscle injury, and Dortmund felt his absence as they were held to a 0-0 draw.

Dortmund would love to re-sign the England international permanently this summer but they know they will struggle to meet the asking price set by Sir Jim Ratcliffe. According to recent reports, Ratcliffe wants between £40-50million to offload Sancho.

That is out of Dortmund’s reach, though they do have a plan. As per German journalist Christian Falk, Dortmund want Sancho to urge Man Utd into selling him for a cut-price fee.

“Jadon Sancho is already a decisive factor at Dortmund after just a few weeks. When he wasn’t in the squad due to muscular problems against Heidenheim, there was a disappointing 0-0 draw,” Falk said in an interview with CaughtOffside.

“The Dortmund bosses are all the more hopeful of being able to keep Sancho beyond the loan until next season. But they need his help. Because United’s transfer expectations are too high for Dortmund.

Jadon Sancho facing big Man Utd conversation

“The Dortmund bosses are therefore relying on Sancho to put United under pressure. According to the motto: If you want to sell me, then I’ll just go to Dortmund! Then BVB could definitely push Man Utd down in price.”

Although, Dortmund would still need to overcome one more hurdle before landing Sancho permanently – his huge wages.

“The principle already worked with the loan, which was very cheap for Dortmund at €3-4m including salary. But there is also a problem: Sancho himself would also have to forego his salary,” Falk added.

“Unlike at United, he could only earn a maximum of €10m gross at BVB. In Manchester, he reportedly gets almost twice as much.”

However much Man Utd end up selling Sancho for, it is highly likely they will take a big financial hit on him. They spent a huge £73m when initially landing the wide man from Dortmund, but he has never lived up to expectations at Old Trafford.

