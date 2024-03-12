Jadon Sancho: Dortmund could offer Man Utd a forward in swap deal as ‘ambitious plan’ revealed

Borussia Dortmund are could offer Donyell Malen in a swap deal to keep Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund are considering offering Manchester United a swap deal involving forward Donyell Malen as they look to keep Jadon Sancho at the club beyond his loan spell.

Sancho was loaned to Dortmund until the end of the season in January after being frozen out at Man Utd following a fallout with Red Devils boss Erik Ten Hag earlier this season.

Man Utd signed Sancho for a reported £73 million from Dortmund in the 2021 summer window after the England international established himself as a star in the Bundesliga.

Sancho has struggled to make the same impact in the Premier League, though, and did not feature again after being left out of the squad for Utd’s match with Arsenal on September 3.

Ten Hag explained Sancho had been omitted due to his level in training, leading the winger to hit back on social media and claim he had been made a “scapegoat” for the team’s problems.

Since re-joining his former club on loan at the start of the year, the 23-year-old has registered one goal and one assist in eight matches.

The goal came in Dortmund’s 2-1 win over Werder Bremen last weekend and was part of Sancho’s most impressive performance since his return to Germany.

Following the victory, Sancho spoke to Dotmund’s club media about his first goal since re-joining and reflected on his loan spell so far.

“It felt really good. It took a while, but I stayed patient. I had a feeling this week that I was going to score,” he said.

“I stayed positive, even if my performance didn’t always show it and I’ve disappointed some people a bit in recent weeks.

“I’m not entirely satisfied with the game in Bremen either; I could’ve played better and contributed more. But we got the three points; that’s the most important thing.

“Yes, you always have pressure. In my first spell at BVB, I registered a goal involvement in almost every match. So I can understand that the fans expect a lot of me.

“I do from myself too. I could also accept it if some people were angry with me. I want to continue to improve for the team.

“It’s not only Edin [Terzic] whose trust I feel. Everyone at BVB knows what I can do on the pitch. They all trust me.

“I’m very grateful that they give me the opportunity to show what I can do every week. I hope it continues that way.”

Dortmund want to extend Sancho’s loan for at least another season

According to a report by Fichajes.net, Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has an “ambitious plan” to keep Sancho at the club beyond his current loan deal.

With Sancho under contract at Man Utd until 2026, Dortmund hope to extend his loan for at least another season, before attempting to make the move permanent for a more affordable price closer to the end of his deal.

The Black and Yellow are also pondering the possibility of offering Dutch forward Malen to the Red Devils as part of a deal to sign Sancho permanently.

This is a deal that could suit all parties, as it is believed Sancho wants to remain at the Bundesliga side and avoid a return to Old Trafford under Ten Hag.

Malen, 25, has scored 11 goals in 22 games for Dortmund this season, having joined from Dutch Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven in 2021.

