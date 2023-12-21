Jadon Sancho: Exiled winger willing to discuss extraordinary end to Man Utd spell IF major condition is met

Jadon Sancho is willing to leave Manchester United amid interest from RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, but is eager to make sure he gets what his current club owe him first.

Sancho has been removed from the United squad for most of this season after a very pubic falling out with manager Erik ten Hag. This has left him transfer listed, with the Red Devils desperately trying to offload him to interested parties.

The major complication that is halting any move is the winger’s high wages and the likelihood that interested clubs will be able to match his £350,000-per-week salary.

It has put the brakes on a return to Dortmund and others are not willing to pay out the amounts required.

Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig hold strong interest in the Englishman and would be keen to try and do a loan-to-buy deal with United.

The clubs hope that Sancho’s loan tenure would convince him to take a pay cut and join them on a permanent basis.

Neither of those sides are willing to match his current salary and would need to try and convince him to make the move at a cost to his income.

It’s believed Sancho is open to a move but is keen to try and get what he is owed by Man Utd.

This may actually present a golden opportunity for the club, who could terminate the iced-out player’s contract when new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe arrives at the club.

The billionaire is willing to cut ties with Sancho and back manager Erik ten Hag on his stance that he is no longer welcome at the club.

United must cough up huge payoff

However, it would come at a huge cost to the club as Sancho is not willing to part with what he is owed that easily and his deal runs until 2026, meaning he is due over £50million in wages if they choose to cancel his contract.

It would be a remarkable move by the club, especially considering the Glazers are involved. The Americans would likely balk at the thought of parting with that much cash on a player they are not going to see a benefit from.

It does present a huge problem for United. However, if they can get a decent fee for the winger it may help with negotiations and be used as leverage in a deal.

Sancho will leave United, whether on a free, full transfer or a loan but getting him out of Manchester may take time as it is not a simple deal to negotiate.

