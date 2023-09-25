Jadon Sancho exit: Former Man Utd boss wants massive coup for banished winger done ‘at all costs’

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign bring winger Jadon Sancho to Roma at all costs, according to reports.

The England international started United’s first three games of the new season before being completely left out of the matchday squad for the loss at Arsenal at the beginning of September.

And speaking after the defeat at The Emirates, Erik ten Hag revealed that Sancho was not selected for the game in north London due to his poor attitude in training.

Those comments sparked an immediate response from the player himself, who insisted they were false and that he was being made a scapegoat by the Red Devils boss.

The fallout from the matter saw Sancho suspended by United and banished from first-team training, and a fresh report from Italian outlet Il Romanista claims the 23-year-old has no intention of mending the relationship with his boss.

Furthermore, they add that the €45million-rated attacker has already asked for a January exit and that Mourinho is desperate to land Sancho.

However, there is a caveat to their chase in that the former Borussia Dortmund man’s wages are likely to cause a big stumbling block.

Roma looking to seal Lukaku-like deal

Il Romanista adds, however, that Roma could attempt to sign Sancho in a similar deal to the one that landed them Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian accepted a 55 per cent pay-cut to join the Italian side on loan from Chelsea.

And while Ten Hag has not ruled out the possibility of reintegrating Sancho into the squad, it appears there will no face-to-face apology from Red Devils forward.

As things currently stand, Sancho has shown no signs of backing down over the matter and is fully expected to move on in January – either on loan or if an acceptable cash offers comes in.

The report adds that, ideally, United are interested in contributing to the player’s salary so some sort of middle ground will have to be found.

Moving back to Italy has certainly sparked Lukaku’s career again, with the striker netting three times in his first four appearances for Mourinho’s men.

United are back in action on Tuesday evening when they host Crystal Palace in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

