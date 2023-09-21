Jadon Sancho exit: Man Utd prepare to lose big chunk of £73m as winger refuses to bend

Jadon Sancho could be booted out of Man Utd on the cheap

Manchester United are reportedly willing to let Jadon Sancho go ‘on the cheap’ to get him out of the club as he refuses to apologise to Erik ten Hag for his recent behaviour.

At the time of joining United in 2021, Sancho was one of the most promising young players in the world. Just 21 at the time, he’d already directly contributed to 114 goals in his senior career.

Those came over the course of 137 games with Borussia Dortmund, with the winger having a direct hand in at least 30 Bundesliga goals in two separate seasons.

The move to United did not initially bear fruit. Sancho scored five goals in a span of 38 games in his first season at the club.

The following season, things improved somewhat, as he scored seven Premier League goals, with three assists coming alongside his goalscoring efforts.

Alongside some slow patches, Sancho has also had his fair share of injury troubles. Whether or not he could succeed without those this season is a question that may now not be answered at all.

Indeed, after just 76 minutes of Premier League action, Sancho has been tossed to the side by manager Ten Hag, and is currently not allowed to be with the United squad.

The winger is feuding with his boss, who told a press conference he didn’t play him against Arsenal due to a lack of effort in training, which Sancho publicly refuted, suggesting it was a lie and he was being scapegoated.

Man Utd prepared to lose big sum on Sancho

It now looks increasingly likely that Sancho’s future lies away from Old Trafford. He has been told that an apology to Ten Hag will save his job.

But as per the Daily Star, Sancho is refusing to apologise, prolonging his period in the wilderness and only confirming to United that letting him go is the right decision.

That’s the direction they’re heading in, as that report states United bosses are willing to sell Sancho ‘on the cheap’ if it’ll guarantee he leaves the club.

It’s one extreme from allowing him to stay if he simply apologises to losing out on a large sum to ensure he goes, but that seems to be where United are at.

The Red Devils paid £73million for him two years ago, and that he’ll be sold on the cheap suggests they could be set to lose out on a big chunk of that.

Sides likely to queue up

Upon hearing that, there are multiple sides that are likely to form a queue for his signature.

Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest are just some of the sides that have been linked with him since the bust-up began.

If that interest already exists, it will surely be ramped up if sides know they’ll be able to get him for a bargain sum.

While it remains to be seen where Sancho does end up, there might be attempts from multiple sides to snare him now that United have shown how serious they are about booting him out.

