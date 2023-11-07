Jadon Sancho: Fabrizio Romano gives extraordinary percentage chance of Man Utd exit after Ten Hag takes more brutal action

Manchester United are adamant that Jadon Sancho has no future at the club without apologising to Erik ten Hag, who is claimed to have made yet another harsh decision that pushes the winger further away from the club.

You know the story by now – Sancho is being frozen out by Ten Hag after a messy misunderstanding between the pair, whereby the manager has accused the player of performing below standards in training, and the player has accused the manager of lying.

Sancho’s last appearance for Man Utd was back in August and there has been an insistence that he will not play for Ten Hag again unless he makes amends for his previous statements.

Apologising is not something Sancho is willing to do and the saga has split the Man Utd dressing room, which has only added to the turmoil at the club while Ten Hag has been struggling to deliver results on the pitch.

TEAMtalk recently explained that Sancho is set to leave Man Utd in January as a result of his conflict with Ten Hag.

Not only has Sancho been frozen out of the team, but he has also been forbidden from using Man Utd’s first-team facilities.

And now, an update from The Sun has revealed that he has been removed from their WhatsApp group as well, which Ten Hag uses to share key information among the squad.

It seems almost certain that Sancho’s future lies away from Man Utd at this rate, but the question remains as to where he will end up.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has been discussing Sancho’s future on The United Stand, implying that the chances of him staying at Man Utd are 0.1%.

“My expectation is still the same: Jadon Sancho leaving Man Utd in January and Antony staying at least till the end of the season,” Romano said.

“For Man Utd the situation is very clear. He’s not apologising and so nothing is going to change. The feeling is very clear: Sancho is going to leave.

“I think there is no way back. I would say it’s 99.9% at this stage, also because his agents are starting to speak to multiple clubs around Europe and not only Europe.

“For Man Utd, the best solution would be Saudi obviously, because they can get some fresh money so that would be absolutely perfect for them.

“But from what I’m hearing Sancho is giving priority at the moment to European clubs. So before saying, ‘OK, I’m moving to Saudi’, he wants to explore all the options he has in Europe.”

Specific suitors waiting

Romano continued: “As we know, there is interest from many clubs, but at the moment still nothing really concrete, because many clubs are waiting to see what point of the season, like December, where they are, what’s the situation, so I think there is some time before they can say, ‘OK, we go and try to sign Jadon Sancho’.

“So maybe beginning of December, second week of December, in that moment could be clear.

“Also about Borussia Dortmund, we had many rumours in the last week, but at the moment from what I’m hearing, Dortmund are waiting to see what’s their future in the Champions League group before deciding anything.

“And for example, Newcastle is the same with the signings they want to do. For many clubs, it’s crucial to understand where they are in December, but I’m sure that for Sancho there is no way back and the idea is to part ways in January.”

Jadon Sancho needs new club

Since joining Man Utd from Borussia Dortmund after a protracted pursuit in 2021, Sancho’s form has been underwhelming anyway, as he has only scored 12 goals from 82 appearances.

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old still has plenty to offer and the extent to which he has been ostracised by Ten Hag does seem unfair.

Finding a new club, with a manager he has a better understanding with, will be important for him to revive his career, in which his international chances with England have also become limited.

Sancho previously excelled in Germany with Dortmund, scoring 50 goals from 137 appearances.

In addition to the clubs Romano referred to, TEAMtalk has also recently revealed that Juventus have been sounding out a January move for the winger, who may have to move back to the mainland continent to resurrect his progress.