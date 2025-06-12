Manchester United’s hopes of offloading Jadon Sancho have suffered another telling blow after Borussia Dortmund pulled the plug on his chances of a third spell at the Westfalenstadion – though three clubs from within the Premier League could offer him a surprise lifeline.

The 25-year-old is on the lookout for a new team this summer after Chelsea passed up the opportunity to turn his loan move into a permanent £25m arrangement, having forfeited a £5m payment to Manchester United in performing a U-turn on the deal. And having been told he has no chance of being reintegrated back into Ruben Amorim’s starting XI, the winger will be on the move once again this summer.

Quite where he will end up, though, remains open to some debate and it has been well documented that the 23-time capped England winger was favouring a third spell back at Borussia Dortmund, the club where Sancho really made his name.

However, while the German giants were strongly reported to be considering a move to replace Chelsea target Jamie Gittens, their sporting director, Sebastian Kehl, has now spoken out to categorically rule out a move to bring Sancho back to the Bundesliga giants.

“Of course, contact with Jadon is always there, in some way, because we have a very long history,” Kehl told the media from BVB’s training base in the United States ahead of the Club World Cup.

“But it’s not an issue for us right now. We have other priorities at the moment, and that’s why the Sancho issue was probably played up more in the media than discussed internally.”

Despite United’s willingness to take as much as a £50m hit on the £73m fee paid to Dortmund in summer 2021, finding a buyer for the star has not been as easy as suggested.

However, while it’s been reported that Bayer Leverkusen are another side exploring a possible deal, their decision to appoint Erik ten Hag as their new manager – and the coach who suffered a high-profile falling out with the player at Old Trafford – instantly kills the chances of a move to the BayArena.

Despite that, our reporter Rudy Galetti detailed interest in Sancho from three other sides, including two from overseas and one from within the Premier League and Aston Villa.

Jadon Sancho transfer: Three Premier League sides join hunt

In addition to Villa, whom we understand boss Unai Emery sees as a possible replacement for loan stars Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford, there are two other Premier League sides in the mix, according to a new report in The Sun.

And they report that both Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping a close eye on developments around the player as they consider moves to offer the player an escape route.

As for Newcastle, the Magpies already have the impressive Anthony Gordon as their preferred option off the left wing, which is Sancho’s preferred position.

And while we understand Eddie Howe is in the market for an explosive right-sided winger this summer, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has confirmed that Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga is very much their top target and with the Tricky Trees understood to be open to a sale.

Furthermore, while Spurs are also in the market for another attacking option this summer, their priority is understood to be currently focused on Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

But if a deal for the £70m-rated 25-year-old does not come off, Sancho may yet be the back-up option they explore and amid claims from the paper that the winger’s agent is ready to hold talks.

Every club linked with a move for Jadon Sancho this summer

By Samuel Bannister

Ever since Sancho was sent back to Man Utd by Chelsea, there has been uncertainty over where he will go next, with no place in Ruben Amorim’s plans.

So, who’s in the race to rescue Sancho from his Man Utd nightmare? Here’s a quick recap of all the clubs mentioned in the media so far.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Aston Villa – After taking Marcus Rashford on loan from United in February, Villa have been sizing up his fellow Old Trafford outcast Sancho. TEAMtalk’s Rudy Galetti revealed on June 4 that Villa are considering Sancho as a replacement for Rashford on the left wing. Villa’s interest has since been confirmed by The Sun, who claim they would prefer a loan deal.

Brentford – With Bryan Mbeumo heavily linked with a move to United, Sports Boom has revealed Brentford’s interest in taking Sancho in the opposite direction, which would keep him in west London after his Chelsea stint.

Newcastle – After securing Champions League qualification, Newcastle have been monitoring Sancho’s situation, according to The Sun.

Tottenham – The same paper claims Spurs are at the same stage of their interest in Sancho, also after qualifying for the Champions League by beating United in the Europa League final.

West Ham – This link seems to have been driven more from a United side, with Caught Offside claiming Sancho has been offered to West Ham as a makeweight for Mohammed Kudus. It seems unlikely the Hammers will be too receptive at this stage.

Wolves – Back in April, Football Transfers claimed Wolves were showing ‘serious’ interest in Sancho. They have already done business with United since by selling them Matheus Cunha.

SERIE A

AC Milan – There are five potential options for Sancho to move to Italy. The aforementioned TEAMtalk report by Galetti also revealed that AC Milan have asked for information about Sancho, who could become a replacement for Rafael Leao if the Portugal forward leaves.

Juventus – While he wouldn’t be a priority for Juventus, Turin-based paper Tuttosport has claimed Sancho is back on their radar.

Lazio – TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher revealed in March that Lazio were keen on Sancho. Since then, they have changed their coach, with Maurizio Sarri returning in place of Marco Baroni.

Napoli – As confirmed by Galetti, Serie A champions Napoli have added Sancho to their shortlist for the left-wing role vacated by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in January. Interestingly, that shortlist also includes Alejandro Garnacho.

Roma – Fletcher’s report also listed Roma as an interested party for Sancho as of a few months ago, but they too have a new coach in place after Gian Piero Gasperini succeeded Claudio Ranieri.

BUNDESLIGA

Bayer Leverkusen – TEAMtalk’s Fletcher revealed in March that Bayer Leverkusen were interested in Sancho, reporting that was then backed up by other sources such as Give Me Sport, but that interest was before they appointed Erik ten Hag – with whom Sancho famously fell out in Manchester – took charge of the German club.

Borussia Dortmund – Could the most obvious solution for Sancho to be a return to where he enjoyed his best success? United have already sent him back to Dortmund on loan once and TEAMtalk gathered in March that the black and yellows would still be keen, as verified by The Athletic in June too.

SAUDI PRO LEAGUE

Al-Hilal – A permanent move for Sancho at Chelsea collapsed due to his wages, but the high-spending Saudi Pro League should be able to meet his needs. Al Hilal, who have just attracted Simone Inzaghi as their new coach, are one of three clubs linked by the Daily Mirror.

Al-Ittihad – The second are Al-Ittihad, who won the Saudi Pro League in 2024-25 and are similarly backed by the country’s Public Investment Fund.

Al Nassr – Finally, Al Nassr complete the crop of Saudi sides that could sign Sancho, who would link up with Cristiano Ronaldo by doing so.

TURKISH SUPER LIG

Fenerbahce – It was claimed in May by Turkish source Yeni Asir that Sancho was being followed by Fenerbahce, whose head coach Jose Mourinho would approve the move. Another Turkish source, Milliyet, has hinted at a meeting with Fenerbahce officials in Manchester.

Galatasaray – Recent TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has revealed that Galatasaray have genuine interest in Sancho, but his wages might be more of an obstacle for them than his transfer fee.