Jadon Sancho in line for dazzling upgrade as Euro giant prepare to rescue Man Utd winger

Barcelona have emerged as a genuine contender to snap up troubled Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, and what type of deal would be struck as well as United’s stance on an exit has emerged.

Sancho, 23, is currently training away from the core United group following his bust-up with Erik ten Hag. The saga all began when Sancho was overlooked for selection for the Premier League clash with Arsenal prior to the international break.

Ten Hag suggested the winger’s omission was due to a lack of effort in training. Sancho fired back in a now-deleted social media post, effectively calling his manager a liar and claiming he’s being used as a scapegoat for United’s struggles.

United have since banished Sancho from first-team training after reports suggested he refused to apologise to Ten Hag.

The debacle is the latest setback for United who have limped out of the gate this season. The 3-1 defeat to Brighton on Saturday ensured they’ve picked up just six points from a possible 15 so far.

What the future holds for Sancho remains unclear at present. However, if United decide to sever ties – either in January or next summer – there’ll be no shortage of suitors.

Indeed, Sancho’s former club Borussia Dortmund are known to hold an interest in re-signing the Englishman. Elsewhere, transfer insider Dean Jones tipped Aston Villa to have a say.

But according to Spanish outlet Sport, Sancho may actually be in line for a stunning switch to Barcelona.

January loan to Barcelona awaits?

Sport state Xavi’s side are ‘attentive’ to Sancho’s situation and are ‘awaiting everything that happens around this player’.

If acting on their interest, Barcelona would pursue a January loan swoop. Whether they’d push to include an option to buy wasn’t made clear.

Regarding United’s stance, Sport add the Red Devils ‘would be interested’ in getting Sancho off their books. Furthermore, it’s claimed Sancho himself is now ‘considering a departure’.

Barring a thawing in the frosty relations between Sancho and Ten Hag, the United winger may yet be offered the chance to join the LaLiga champions a few months from now.

