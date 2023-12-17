Jadon Sancho to be joined by second Man Utd struggler at Dortmund, as ‘enquiry’ made and Ten Hag stance revealed

Jadon Sancho might not be the only Manchester United player to head to Borussia Dortmund in January, as the German club has also made an approach to see if they can snare full-back Sergio Reguilon, according to reports.

Sancho has not played for Man Utd since August 26 due to a public war of words with manager Erik ten Hag. Both parties are stubborn and refusing to apologise for their actions, which is why the situation has not been resolved.

It was recently suggested that Sancho does want to reignite his Man Utd career, despite the falling out with Ten Hag and the fact he has struggled since moving from Dortmund to Old Trafford in July 2021.

When asked about the winger potentially returning to the squad recently, Ten Hag said: “What will happen there, he knows what he has to do, if he wants to return it is up to him.

“It is about a culture and every player has to match certain standards and it was about that.”

It is understood that incoming minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants Ten Hag and Sancho to sit down and resolve their differences. Although, it remains to be seen whether that will happen.

READ MORE: Ten Hag sack: Fabrizio Romano reveals Man Utd stance on wielding axe in case of damaging Liverpool defeat

There have been rumours of a huge swap deal involving Sancho and Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen. But Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has shut down such claims, which suggests it is far more likely the Englishman will head back to Dortmund through a straight loan transfer.

Such a move would give Sancho the opportunity to play regularly again and also get back to full confidence. He was brilliant during his first spell with the Bundesliga side, notching 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 games. And Sancho could be helped at Dortmund by playing alongside Reguilon.

Dortmund want to sign Jadon Sancho team-mate

According to the Daily Mirror, Dortmund have ‘made an enquiry’ to see if they can snare Reguilon on loan next month.

The left-back is currently on loan at Man Utd from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, having been an emergency signing following injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

But it is not guaranteed that Reguilon will spend the full season at Man Utd, as there is a break clause in the loan agreement which means he can head back to Tottenham in January.

The Mirror state that Ten Hag wants to keep the Spaniard, even though Shaw is now back fit. He feels that letting Reguilon go would put Man Utd at greater risk of another defensive injury crisis.

However, Reguilon may end up leaving ‘against Ten Hag’s wishes’, as Dortmund have contacted Spurs about a possible loan for themselves.

Should Spurs feel that the 27-year-old would benefit from moving to Germany and playing more regularly, then they could end his Man Utd spell early and reach a new agreement with Dortmund.

It is unlikely Reguilon will return to North London and get into the team under Ange Postecoglou. That is because the manager has decided on Destiny Udogie as his first-choice left-back, with Ben Davies operating as a backup.

It would make sense if Spurs shipped Reguilon off to Dortmund. He could shine in the Bundesliga and therefore increase his transfer value, allowing Spurs to sell him on for a bigger fee next summer.

DON’T MISS: Alisson tells Onana how to turn Man Utd career around, as Liverpool ace cites De Gea issue