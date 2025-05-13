Jadon Sancho has been offered an escape route from Manchester United and Chelsea by Jose Mourinho, according to a report in Turkey, as Florent Malouda tells the Blues what to do with the winger.

Much was expected of Sancho when he joined Man Utd from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 for £73million. The former Manchester City prospect had scored 50 goals and given 57 assists in 137 matches in all competitions for Dortmund and had established himself as one of the best players in the Bundesliga, and the expectation was that he would explode at Old Trafford.

Sancho could never replicate that form at Man Utd and failed to make an impact when he turned out for the Red Devils.

There was also a public fall-out with then Man Utd head coach Erik ten Hag, with the 25-year-old winger eventually joining Chelsea on loan in the summer of 2024.

Chelsea have an obligation to make the loan deal permanent for £25million in the summer of 2025, but there is speculation that the Blues have told Man Utd that they will not exercise that clause and will make a penalty payment of £5million instead.

While Man Utd and Chelsea do not want Sancho next season, an escape route has opened for the winger.

Yeni Asir has reported that former Man Utd manager Mourinho is keen on a summer deal for Sancho.

The Portuguese boss wants the winger at his club, Fenerbahce, and has already ‘approved’ his transfer.

The Turkish giants have agreed to Mourinho’s wishes and have ‘started to test the waters’ for the English winger.

Sancho has made 39 appearances for Chelsea this season, scoring four goals and providing 10 assists in the process.

The winger has scored 12 goals and given six assists in 83 appearances for Man Utd so far in his career.

Florent Malouda’s advice to Chelsea about Jadon Sancho

Former Chelsea star Malouda has not been impressed with Sancho’s performances at the Blues this season and does not want the winger to be part of the team going forward.

The Mirror quotes Malouda as saying: “I didn’t see what I was expecting from him after he joined on loan from Manchester United.

“For Jadon Sancho, it’s not about his talent anymore. The point is more we haven’t really seen Sancho showing that he really wants to succeed on the pitch with Chelsea.

“So at this point I don’t think it would be a good thing for him to stay at Chelsea, because I guess that the club will try to sign new players, so he will probably go back to Manchester United.”

Chelsea are fifth in the Premier League table at the moment with 63 points from 36 matches.

Enzo Maresca’s side could also win a major European trophy, as they face LaLiga club Real Betis in the final of the UEFA Conference League later this month.

