Jadon Sancho: Journalist tips Man Utd winger to make shock January move to join big Premier League admirer

Jadon Sancho could be booted out of Man Utd on the cheap

Jadon Sancho could make a surprise move from Manchester United to Premier League rivals Newcastle United in January, with the winger ‘certainly on the radar’ of the Magpies.

Sancho’s future at Old Trafford appears uncertain following a recent war of words with manager Erik Ten Hag following the 23-year-old’s omission from the Man Utd squad that lost 3-1 at Arsenal earlier this month.

To that end, the United boss has completely savaged Sancho in his press conference on Friday, strongly suggesting he may have played his final game for the Red Devils.

Asked directly whether Sancho would pull on the United shirt again, Ten Hag said: “I don’t know. I am sitting here. [Saturday] we have a big game, we are going into a new block of games, many games in a condensed programme. I focus on that.”

On how long the disciplinary process might last, the Dutchman replied: “I don’t know but, as I say, I don’t think about that. I think about [Saturday]. I think about the way the team has to progress. I have a lot to consider to make the right decisions.

“He is not available, so in this moment, he is not important, because he can’t contribute.”

Prior to the game at Arsenal, Sancho had come off the bench to feature for the Red Devils in the first three Premier League matches of the season.

Jadon Sancho could benefit from Eddie Howe’s coaching

Newcastle manager Eddie Home has been known for signing a high number of English players – both during his time on Tyneside and at Bournemouth.

Sancho could join a strong contingent of homegrown talent at the North East Club, who have 15 English first-team players, without including English-born players who have represented other countries, like Elliot Anderson, Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett. Three of Newcastle’s four senior signings in the summer transfer window were English players – Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall.

In a column for Mail Online, journalist Craig Hope discussed a potential move to the Magpies for Sancho: “I had this conversation with a colleague just this week…Hmm. Newcastle’s model is signing players on the way up. Players they can identify as value and then develop.

“Sancho, with wages likely to break Newcastle’s structure, would seem unlikely in that regard. But would the player benefit from a coach such as Howe? Absolutely. Is it a project Newcastle will be considering? He will certainly be on their radar. Let’s see.”

Newcastle have had a difficult start to the season, losing three of their opening four Premier League encounters. However, they did bounce back with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Brentford on Saturday.

