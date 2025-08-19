Besiktas are ready to make a move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho after the summer transfer window closes on September 1, according to a Turkish report, as Fabrizio Romano reveals whether the former Manchester City prospect is willing to leave Old Trafford for an adventure in the Super Lig.

Sancho is out of contract at Man Utd at the end of the season, and the Premier League club are desperate to get the winger off their books. Man Utd sent the 25-year-old out on loan to Chelsea last summer and hoped that the Blues would trigger the obligation buy clause, but the Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup winners decided to pay a penalty of £5million (€5.8m, $6.7m) instead.

Man Utd are now stuck with Sancho, who has already turned down a move to AS Roma this summer and is not in the plans of Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, that Sancho does want to reduce his weekly salary of £250,000-a-week to leave Man Utd for Roma.

There has also been speculation that Sancho is willing to sit out until January if he does not get his dream move.

According to GiveMeSport, Man Utd are ‘concerned’ that they will have to sanction a late loan move for Sancho to see the back of him.

Man Utd are ‘becoming increasingly fearful’ that Sancho will run down his contract and leave on a free next summer, which will mean them paying the winger money not to play.

Besiktas have emerged as an option for Man Utd to dump Sancho, according to Sporx, with the Turkish news outlet revealing the clever plan that the Super Lig club have hatched.

The Istanbul giants are aware that Sancho has held talks with Juventus and Roma and are willing to wait until the transfer window closes on September 1.

The window in Turkey is open until September 12, and Besiktas’s plan is to make a move for Sancho after September 1.

Besiktas believe that this is ‘a significant advantage’ for them in their pursuit of Sancho.

Does Jadon Sancho want to move to Turkey?

Trusted journalist Romano has continuously maintained that Sancho does not want to move to Turkey as long as there are other options available to him.

Romano reiterated on X at 10:58am on August 18: “Jadon Sancho, currently not accepting AS Roma proposal and not even in talks with Besiktas now.

“No agreement between Sancho and Roma on personal terms, despite Man United ready to accept £20m bid.

“Besiktas deal in stand-by as Sancho won’t consider Turkey before September.”

While top European clubs, such as Juventus and Roma, are credible options for Sancho, the sticking point is that he does not want to take a pay-cut at his new club.

Besiktas are very likely to face the same problem if and when they make an approach for Sancho.

