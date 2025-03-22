Manchester United might be left regretting their decision to make Chelsea’s buying clause for Jadon Sancho an obligation after a coach explained how the attacker would suit Ruben Amorim’s system far more than Erik ten Hag’s.

Sancho’s Man Utd career under Ten Hag never hit the heights that were expected and a major fall-out with the former manager led to him being sent on successive loans to Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea. The Blues have an obligation to buy Sancho if they finish in the top 14 of the Premier League this season, and they are fourth with nine games left.

It has emerged that Chelsea can pay a penalty fee to send Sancho back to Man Utd, but the latest reports have suggested they will follow the original plan and then look to cash in on him if they decide he’s not up to standard for them.

But, ironically, the club Sancho could suit the most right now might well be Man Utd, according to one of the 24-year-old’s former coaches in the England youth ranks.

Ten Hag’s successor Amorim favours a 3-4-2-1 formation with two attacking midfielders and he is still settling on his preferred option alongside Bruno Fernandes in that territory.

And according to Dan Micciche, Sancho would suit that role even better than when he plays as a winger.

“Jadon would have to play as a left-sided No.10, I couldn’t see him play as a wing-back,” Micciche told The Sun. “Can he play there? Yeah, absolutely. I think he could play for Ruben Amorim in his system.

“It might actually suit him more – in terms of freeing him up. He wouldn’t be hugging the touchline as much, he would in middle of the pitch more and would have more options when he gets the ball.”

Sancho did actually play a couple of times as a no.10 for Man Utd, but not with enough consistency to show why he should stay there in the long term.

Sancho’s Chelsea spell rated

This season at Chelsea, he has shown flashes of his potential, but he has only scored twice from 28 games.

Nevertheless, Micciche has been impressed by Sancho’s maturity in Enzo Maresca’s system.

“I’ve been to a few Chelsea games this season and Jadon has done some wonderful things in those games,” Micciche added.

“The way they play, he’s often left in one on one situations. The way the game is going now, it can be hard for those types of players because they get doubled up on a lot.

“The expectation on him is so high. When he gets the ball, we’re expecting a bit of magic.

“I actually think he’s matured. When he was younger, he would be trying to beat the full-back and dribble his way through situation whenever he got the ball. In Maresca’s system he plays with his teammates a lot more.

“I think what makes wingers more effective is the runs ahead of him because that unbalances the full-back. Whereas when you get the ball and those forward runs aren’t made, and you are left one against one, opposition will double up.

“Then, you’ve got two choices – try to beat two players or pass the ball.

“I think Sancho might have had less ‘wow’ moments, but he’s played for the team a lot and showed maturity.”

Latest Man Utd headlines

📌 Marcus Rashford ‘should be a Man Utd player next year’ as ex-captain rebuts Aston Villa misconception

📌 ‘Important’ Man Utd signing sparks mad scramble to snap up star who’ll be replaced

📌 Jason Wilcox driving Man Utd signing of Dortmund ace, with big-name star booted out to pave way

Is Amorim better than Ten Hag anyway?