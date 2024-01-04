Jadon Sancho: Man Utd outcast to join Borussia Dortmund training TOMORROW as significant clause is considered

Borussia Dortmund are ready to welcome Jadon Sancho to their winter training camp in Spain on Friday as his loan return from Manchester United nears completion, per reports in Germany.

As TEAMtalk has been reporting, Borussia Dortmund have been working on a deal to take Sancho back from Man Utd in recent days. We revealed an agreement was nearing between the two clubs this week for the winger to spend the next six months on loan in Germany.

According to an update from Bild, Dortmund will pay Man Utd around €3m for Sancho’s loan.

They will also have to cover some of his wages; there is a widespread understanding that Dortmund will contribute to a third of his salary, while Man Utd will continue to pay the other two thirds.

Bild believes Sancho could be with his new – and some old – Dortmund teammates as early as tomorrow (Friday), when he could arrive in Spain for their mid-season training camp in Marbella.

Dortmund do not have another Bundesliga match until next Saturday, but will contest friendlies with AZ and Standard Liege in the meantime.

Sancho himself will need to get back to match fitness after being sidelined by Erik ten Hag since August due to a public falling out between the pair.

But Dortmund remember what Sancho is capable of at his best, having previously seen him score 50 goals in 137 appearances for them.

Could Sancho stay at Dortmund beyond this season?

Sky Sport Deutschland expert Florian Plettenberg has even hinted they could arrange an option – but not obligation, which would be too risky financially – to buy Sancho for a second permanent spell at the end of his loan.

From his own perspective, the former England international has given the green light to his return to Dortmund, with whom he ‘accepts everything’. They now must finalise the small details with his current employers.

Man Utd still have the 23-year-old under contract for another two-and-a-half seasons, but while Ten Hag is on the touchline, his prospects at Old Trafford look bleak.

Before his removal from first-team activities, Sancho had made 82 appearances for Man Utd, scoring 12 goals.

It was a disappointing return for a player they paid Dortmund €85m for. Now, if he can recover some form in the black-and-yellow colours, BVB might be laughing.

Even they will acknowledge there are no guarantees about how Sancho will get on straight away though after going months without a game and even competitive training.

