Jadon Sancho has dropped a bombshell on Manchester United as the winger puts his foot down regarding his future, according to a report, while the president of a famous club goes public with his interest in signing the winger from the Red Devils.

Sancho was supposed to star for Man Utd when he made the move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 for £73million (€84.4m, $98.5m). The 25-year-old scored 50 goals and gave 57 assists in 137 matches in all competitions for Dortmund, and big things were expected of him when he switched to Old Trafford.

However, Sancho has been a massive disappointment at Man Utd and has struggled to make an impact at the Premier League club, scoring only 12 goals and giving just six assists in 83 appearances.

The 25-year-old Englishman also fell out with then-Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag and had mixed loan spells at his former club Dortmund and Chelsea, who decided to pay a £5million (€5.8m, $6.7m) penalty to get out of their obligation to make the deal permanent at the end of last season.

Sancho is out of contract at Man Utd at the end of the season and does not feature in manager Ruben Amorim’s plans.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on X on July 4 that, along with four other players, Sancho had ‘informed Manchester United’ that he wants to ‘leave’.

While Juventus and Dortmund have been linked with the winger, Sancho’s weekly salary of £250,000 (€289,000/$335,000) is posing a problem, with journalist Graeme Bailey claiming that the former Manchester City prospect has told Man Utd that he is willing to sit out until January until he gets the move that he wants and suits him.

Bailey told United In Focus: “Jadon Sancho has made it clear that he will only move on his terms.

“We saw him reject a wage drop to join Chelsea and a Napoli chance passed him by for similar reasons.

“Juventus believe they are close and once Nico Gonzalez is sold that deal will become more likely, but United are going to have to pay, be it for a loan or permanent.

“Then there is Dortmund, whom Sancho has also been talking to.

“If he wanted to move to Germany, then again that would cost United. As it stands, United say they have dropped his price and are not going to massively subsidise his move.

“The message we are getting is that Sancho has made it clear to United that he is prepared to sit and not play until January or beyond unless he gets the deal he wants.”

IN-DEPTH 🔴⚫ Ranking all Premier League clubs by transfer net spend in 2025: Man Utd four places above Liverpool…

Besiktas wants Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jadon Sancho reunion

While Sancho’s stance will be a headache for Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a new escape route has emerged for the winger.

Besiktas president Serdal Adali has publicly said that he wants to sign Sancho from Man Utd.

Former Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in charge of Besiktas at the moment, and the Red Devils legend worked with Sancho at Old Trafford.

Besiktas fans have been bombarding Sancho with messages on his latest Instagram post to ‘Come to Besiktas’, and now Adali has joined in.

Adali told Turkiye Today: “Just as much as the community wants him, I want him too.

“What matters is not only our desire, but also if the player wants to come to Turkey. We have a budget, and we will do our best to bring him here.

“Players like Jadon Sancho usually prefer clubs playing in the Champions League.

“Whether it happens today or not, it is hard to say. If it is possible, we will get him. Besiktas fans can rest assured.”

Meanwhile, former Man Utd striker Teddy Sheringham does not think that Sancho will play for another big club again.

The Mirror quotes Sheringham as saying: “Jadon Sancho will definitely not play for a big club ever again. He will probably tell you that he can and he will but not for me.

“I see that he’s burned his bridges with the manager. He’s not even got a place in the changing room.

“Maybe if he’d be given another chance he could work for what Amorim wants but I know from experience once you’ve gone down that path of being unhappy and wanting out that it’s very hard to turn it around with the manager, with the supporters, with the other players.

“You’ve got to show an unbelievable mental desire to turn that around. It can be done, and I know he’s a talented lad, but I would be very, very surprised if that was the case now.”

