Jadon Sancho: Man Utd get first viable offer to give Ten Hag a headache as second transfer is officially ruled out

Manchester United could soon have a decision to make over Jadon Sancho after reports in Italy documented what is the first official proposal to take the troubled winger off Erik ten Hag’s hands.

The 23-year-old star has been excluded from all first-team plans at Manchester United following a high-profile falling out with the Red Devils boss in the wake of their 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on September 3. Publicly accusing Ten Hag of both “scapegoating” him and not being truthful over his omission from the squad in a now deleted post on the social media platform X, Sancho has not featured for the Red Devils ever since.

With the two men still at loggerheads, Sancho is facing up to what looks likely to be a sorry end to his Red Devils career that initially promised so much, but ultimately delivered so little.

To that end, United have reportedly made it clear they are willing to listen to offers for the troubled winger, who will be allowed to move on if presentable terms are put before the Red Devils.

And despite a lack of action, the winger finds himself not short of suitors with a plethora of teams – both at home and on the continent – all exploring possible deals to sign him.

Chelsea, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle are among the Premier League sides reported to have taken a look.

And from overseas, there is attention from the likes of Juventus, Lazio, Inter, Barcelona and a couple of unnamed sides in the cash-rich Saudi Pro League.

Juventus make Sancho move as Man Utd winger rules out another move

His former side Borussia Dortmund are also exploring a possible deal to bring the 23-year-old back to the Westfalenstadion.

As our exclusive revealed, however, BVB’s chances of re-signing their former star rest almost entirely on one major factor going their way.

However, reports in Italy state it is Juventus who have made their first move to sign him.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side have been tracking the winger ever since the saga of his falling out emerged and have been watching developments with interest.

And with the winter window officially opening for business in just over a month’s time, they have now made contact to try and secure his signing ahead of a number of their competitors.

Per reports, they have made it clear they are willing to pick up a portion of his mammoth £250,000 a week wages.

And while Juve’s approach is on an initially loan approach, United are understood to be only willing to let the player leave if they secure an obligation from his suitors over a permanent summer deal.

At this stage, it remains unsure quite what Juve’s proposal is comprised.

However, according to journalist Rudy Galetti, the two clubs continue to discuss a possible deal to see if a compromise can be reached.

“Juventus are in contact with Man Utd for the loan of Jadon Sancho,” he wrote on X.

“The Bianconeri are willing to pay a part of his salary. Talks are continuing even though Man Utd would like to sell him permanently.”

Galetti then stated that a move to Saudi Arabia, with Al-Ettifaq trying to sign the winger in the summer too, is currently off the table in the winger’s mind with Sancho adamant he wants to continue in mainland Europe.

“To date, the left winger does not consider a transfer to Saudi Arabia a concrete option.”

Winger nearing end of the road at Man Utd

Of course, United are under no pressure to accept a deal at this stage, though it would prove beneficial if they managed to find a new home for their unwanted star soon rather than later.

Arriving for a whopping £73m fee from Borussia Dortmund in summer 2021 after a near two-year chase, Sancho arrived at Old Trafford with a stellar record from his time in the Bundesliga where he finished with 50 goals and 58 assists from just 137 appearances.

To this day, Sancho remains United’s fifth costliest signing of all time – you can see the top 10 Manchester United transfers of all time right here – but has unfortunately been one of the most disappointing.

Indeed, during his United career so far, Sancho has managed only a disappointing 12 goals and six assists from 82 appearances.

Another transfer expert in Fabrizio Romano reckons a move back to Germany, or even to Serie A would suit the player best.

Discussing the winger to Caught Offside earlier this month, he stated: “I have no updates on specific clubs as of now, it’s too early, though my personal feeling is that he would benefit from a move abroad to try to get his career back on track.

“I think Sancho could be perfect for Italian and German clubs. He needs that kind of league to be back on track.

“Still, I don’t like making guesses about a player’s future, so we’ll have to wait a few more weeks, and then it should become clearer what the next step for Sancho will be.”

Sancho’s deal at United is currently due to expire in 2026.

