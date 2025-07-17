Jadon Sancho is on the verge of leaving Manchester United for good, sources have told TEAMtalk, as we reveal the finer details of the deal between the winger, the Red Devils and Juventus.

Sancho was expected to be a massive star for Man Utd when he made the move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 for £73million. The winger scored 50 goals and registered 57 assists in 137 appearances for Dortmund and was expected to storm the Premier League.

However, Sancho has proven to be a huge disappointment at Man Utd and has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford, scoring just 12 goals and giving only six assists in 83 appearances for the Red Devils.

The 25-year-old English winger fell out with then-Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag and had mixed loan spells at his former club Dortmund and Chelsea, who decided to pay a £5million penalty to get out of their obligation to make the deal permanent.

Sancho, who does not feature in Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim’s plans for next season, is out of contract at the Premier League club next summer.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Sancho is set to leave Man Utd for good this summer, with Juventus his destination.

TEAMtalk understands that Juventus are in an advanced stage in their negotiations for Sancho.

Juventus, who finished fourth in the Serie A table last season and qualified for the Champions League, is now in daily contact with both Man United and Sancho’s agent, who was recently in Turin to help move talks forward.

On July 9, we reported that Juventus were in talks with Sancho over personal terms.

TEAMtalk can now reveal that a preliminary agreement has been reached with Sancho for a four-year contract, worth around €6million (£5.2m, $7m) per season plus bonuses.

Sancho, who has 23 England caps, is ready to relaunch his career in Serie A and has accepted a lower salary compared to his current deal at Man Utd.

Man Utd and Juventus agreement details revealed – sources

Man Utd and Juventus are also close to an agreement on the transfer fee for Sancho.

The Red Devils are open to selling Sancho for around €17-18m (£15m, $20m – £15.5m, $21m), a figure lower than the initial asking price.

This discount is connected to the remaining issue: Sancho’s severance package, which is expected to be between €5m (£4.3m, $5.8m) and €6m (£5.2m, $7m)

Juventus are prepared to cover part or all of that severance, making up for the lower fee agreed with Man Utd. The final decision now depends on how this payment will be structured.

There is growing optimism in Turin of a final agreement, as Sancho is getting closer to becoming a Juventus player.

