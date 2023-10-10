Jadon Sancho: Man Utd make major decision affecting January exit chances after another Ten Hag disagreement

Manchester United are willing to contribute to the cost of Jadon Sancho’s wages in order to help him leave the club on loan in January, a report has revealed.

Sancho risks not playing for Man Utd this season unless he apologises to Erik ten Hag after their recent public fall-out, in which the manager accused the player of poor standards in training and the player claimed in response that he was lying.

A January departure from Man Utd seems to be in Sancho’s best interests and TEAMtalk has learned that Borussia Dortmund are keen to take him back if possible, depending on if they stay in the Champions League.

Now, an update from the Daily Mail has revealed that Man Utd are willing to loan Sancho out in January rather than sell him if that is the only way they can remove him from Ten Hag’s squad.

And to assist any suitors, they are even willing to subsidise his wages, which are believed to be around £300,000 per week.

It comes after they set an asking price of £60m for a permanent transfer, which will be out of reach for most of his admirers – especially given the fact that he is unlikely to have played for four months by the time he can change clubs.

Man Utd have also acknowledged that if Sancho finds some form elsewhere, it could protect his market value, which has declined since they invested £73m to sign him from Dortmund in 2021.

It has also come to light in the report that there has been another disagreement between Sancho and Ten Hag, who supposedly believes other players have improved their attitude in training since the winger was banished – but those on the 23-year-old’s side have once again denied he was a bad influence.

Sancho still not apologising to Ten Hag

Nevertheless, there seems to be little hope of the pair settling their differences. A recent report from ESPN highlighted how if Sancho apologises now, it would not have the same impact as it would have done a month ago anyway.

That report also emphasised how other clubs would struggle to match his wages and that his market value is not what it was when Man Utd bought him, so the club are having to weigh up the financial side to the Sancho saga too.

Sancho has only scored 12 goals in 82 appearances for Man Utd, which is a poor return compared to the 50 goals he got in 137 Dortmund appearances.

As things stand, it seems unlikely he will get the chance to add to his Man Utd tally under Ten Hag. All eyes will be on whether he gets the chance to go back to Germany to add to his Dortmund stats, or if he will choose a different escape route.

He was linked with a late escape to Saudi Arabia in September, but he hasn’t been particularly enthusiastic about leaving European football behind just yet.

