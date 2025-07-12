Juventus have made their offer for Sancho and it's even lower than expected

Juventus have tested the waters with a stunning low offer to take Jadon Sancho off Manchester United’s hands, according to trustworthy reports in Italy – despite another outlet now pointing to a move for one of his teammates by the Serie A side.

Sancho has become a top target for Juventus in recent weeks, which will be a relief to his employers at Manchester United, who thought they’d rid themselves of the winger when they sent him on loan to Chelsea with an obligation for a permanent transfer, only for the Blues to pay a penalty fee to avoid having to keep him after failing to agree personal terms.

Leaving Man Utd again is inevitable for Sancho this summer if an agreement can be found with another club. Juventus are showing the strongest interest, but the approach they’ve made today might have hammered home to United just how much the player’s stock has fallen.

According to Sky Sport Italia expert Gianluca Di Marzio, there have been fresh contacts on Saturday between Juventus and United to discuss Sancho’s future.

Juventus have allegedly made an offer worth €10m plus bonuses. While the value of the bonuses is unclear, the base price would equate to around £8.4m.

That would be a staggering loss for United, who signed Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for £73m after a year-long pursuit.

Whether they accept the bid or not, only time will tell. Negotiations are ongoing, with the two clubs working to find an agreement.

United will eagerly want Sancho’s wages off the books, while this summer could be their last chance to recoup a fee for him ahead of his contract expiring in 2026. But how big a loss is too big?

As United deliberate that, Juventus are also deciding whether or not to pursue a permanent move for Porto winger Francisco Conceicao, who they had on loan last season.

But that doesn’t seem to exclude a deal for Sancho, since Juventus remain in contact for both players and could make a double signing.

Igor Tudor’s side have so far offered €22m (£19m) for Conceicao, but Porto want €25m (£21.6m).

Interestingly, Juventus have also been linked with a second United attacker by the British press.

Juventus linked with second Man Utd attacker

According to a report by The Sun on Friday, Juventus have made Marcus Rashford their ‘number one summer target’.

Juventus were one of the clubs who met with Rashford’s representatives in January, when it became clear he needed to leave United for the first time in his career.

And while he ended up taking a different path by joining Aston Villa on loan instead, their decision not to use their option to buy him has led to a new battle for his signature.

United will stick to their £40m valuation of Rashford, who like Sancho will not be included in first-team training this pre-season.

The Sun has claimed that Juventus have Rashford at the top of their list and want him to be involved in their own pre-season camp.

However, TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Barcelona would be Rashford’s preferred next club and they also have him down as a priority, so it would be an uphill battle for Juventus unless they can offer United a better deal than their rivals for the England international’s signature.

Describing Rashford as Juventus’ top target seems to be a stretch, since Sancho is the player they have been focusing their energy on, as TEAMtalk has also confirmed.

Corriere Dello Sport has even claimed prior to Di Marzio’s information that United have agreed to sell Sancho to Juventus for €25m, but it now seems they may have jumped the gun.

Nevertheless, that’s the kind of fee sources have been expecting a deal to go through for, so it remains to be seen if United will buckle if the add-ons in Juventus’ €10m approach don’t come close to hitting that target.

Sancho has been speaking to Juventus about a four-year contract in which he could earn around £115,000 per week, despite Ben Jacobs revealing Sancho turned down Chelsea’s offer of between £180,000 and £200,000 per week.

Man Utd transfer news: Two Italians eyed

While United continue their negotiations with Juventus, they have been linked with signing a couple of Italian players from other clubs.

According to L’Equipe, United are prepared to battle for the signing of Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

An upgrade on Andre Onana certainly wouldn’t harm United, and Donnarumma’s future with the Club World Cup finalists isn’t certain, but the Red Devils would have to beat two Premier League rivals to his signature.

Another Italian whom United have entered the race for is a versatile Atalanta star rated in the £50m bracket.

In other news, Brentford have become increasingly frustrated at United with their delayed pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo, with the move now facing two threats.

Why Juventus want Jadon Sancho

Sancho’s stats from his loan spell with Chelsea

Sancho has been searching for the next step in his career after Chelsea rejected the chance to keep him, and Man Utd showed no intention of reintegrating him.

For a player who moved to Germany at the age of 17, a move abroad won’t be too daunting. But what is it about the Juventus route that makes it one of his most-discussed potential outcomes?

Juventus have been in transition over the past 12 months. They thought they were moving into a new era with Thiago Motta last summer, but struggled to kick into gear under the ex-Bologna coach. He was replaced by Igor Tudor in March.

Although his position wasn’t certain to start with, Tudor now has a summer to implement his ideas along with the new general manager, Comolli.

Tudor switched Juventus’ shape to a 3-4-3 formation for the most part last season. Taking on the form of a 3-4-2-1, it allowed the supporting attackers to play closer to the main striker.

Sancho made his name as a winger, but has indicated a preference for playing as a no.10 before. The current Juventus system could offer him the best of both worlds.

One obstacle he will have to overcome is his ability in getting past players. Last season, he completed fewer than half of his attempted dribbles for Chelsea in the Premier League. In Serie A, he could come up against some compact systems, where he would have to show more intelligence to create chances.

Crossing was also a significant struggle for Sancho last season, but a role as an attacking midfielder would lessen the pressure for him to produce moments like that. He would instead have more of an emphasis on technique and pace.

There have been a lot of success stories with players moving from Manchester United to Serie A in recent years. Scott McTominay won the Scudetto at the first time of asking with Napoli last season, while Chris Smalling earned a strong reputation with Roma, winning the 2021-22 Europa Conference League.

European football has suited Sancho before with his time at Borussia Dortmund, but only time would tell how he would adapt to Serie A.