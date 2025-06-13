Manchester United have devised a plan to offload Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals the teams that are interested in the winger.

Man Utd have been very active so far this summer. Matheus Cunha has already joined from Wolves, while talks are ongoing over Bryan Mbeumo, who would prefer to move to Man Utd to a potential reunion with former Brentford manager Thomas Frank at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils are also in contact to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, with manager Ruben Amorim planning to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window as well.

However, Man Utd also need to offload players, such as Marcus Rashford and Antony, who has back from loan spells at Aston Villa and Real Betis respectively.

Sancho is another player who is deemed surplus to requirements at Man Utd, with the Premier League club desperate to get rid of him.

Man Utd thought that they had seen the last of the winger when they sent him on loan to Chelsea last summer, with the Blues having the obligation to make the deal permanent.

However, Chelsea have decided not to exercise that option, instead paying Man Utd a £5million penalty to send the 25-year-old back to Old Trafford.

According to Football Insider, Man Utd are so desperate to get rid of Sancho for good that they are willing to trigger a contract extension.

Sancho is under contract at Man Utd until the summer of 2026, but the Premier League club have the option to extend it by 12 months.

The report has noted that Man Utd ‘could trigger that option and agree a loan deal with an obligation to buy in an attempt to claw back much-needed transfer funds.’

Jadon Sancho is in demand – sources

Sancho made his name at Borussia Dortmund, scoring 50 goals and registering 57 assists in 137 matches in all competitions for the German club before joining Man Utd in a £73million deal in the summer of 2021.

The 25-year-old failed to replicate their performances at Man Utd, fell out with former Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag, and had mixed loan spells at Dortmund and Chelsea.

Despite Sancho not living up to expectations at Man Utd, he is rated highly in the footballing community.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on June 4 that Aston Villa are interested in a summer deal for Sancho.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Serie A champions Napoli and Italian giants AC Milan have also taken a shine to the Man Utd winger.

Dortmund, though, have ruled themselves out of the running for Sancho.

The German club’s Sporting Director, Sebastian Kehl, said this week: “Of course, contact with Jadon is always there, in some way, because we have a very long history.

“But it’s not an issue for us right now. We have other priorities at the moment, and that’s why the Sancho issue was probably played up more in the media than discussed internally.”

