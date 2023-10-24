Jadon Sancho: Man Utd winger’s likely next club named after Barcelona, Dortmund ruled out

Jadon Sancho ‘intends to leave’ Manchester United in January, and despite Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund being ruled out, one reporter claims he’s still in line to join a true European giant.

Sancho, 23, looks destined to depart Old Trafford when the winter window opens. The England international has been frozen out in Manchester for seven-plus weeks following a public spat with Erik ten Hag.

The saga began when Sancho was overlooked for selection in the matchday squad to face Arsenal on September 3.

Ten Hag pointed to a lack of application in training. Sancho quickly fired back on social media, effectively branding his manager a liar and claiming he was being scapegoated.

Members of the United dressing room called upon Sancho to apologise to his manager. Reports claimed that was the only route back for Sancho at the club.

However, the latest from the Mirror claimed Sancho is ‘finished’ at United and saying sorry won’t change his situation. There are no signs Sancho intends to apologise anyway.

A January exit thus appears the best solution for all involved. However, finding a permanent buyer will be difficult given United hope to recoup much of the £73m they paid Dortmund back in 2021.

Sancho’s apparent discipline issues will also make teams hesitant to commit to anything more long-term than a loan.

Instead, it’s a six-month loan spell that could potentially contain an option to buy that is on the cards. United will no doubt be expected to subsidise a sizeable chunk of Sancho’s £300,000-a-week wages.

Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and as yet unnamed clubs in Turkey were all sniffing around a deal. The Evening Standard reported Dortmund and Juventus had both made initial contacts with Sancho’s camp.

However, according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, a return to former club Dortmund is highly unlikely.

Barcelona, Dortmund moves “not realistic” – Plettenberg

Taking to X, Plettenberg claimed “a transfer to Barcelona or Dortmund is currently not realistic”.

Nonetheless, Sancho does “intend to leave Man Utd” in the hopes of restarting his career elsewhere.

It’s claimed a move out of England but still within Europe is likely. To that end, it’s Juventus who Plettenberg stated could be Sancho’s next club.

Sancho to Juventus?

The Serie A giant are “interested” in the winger and are “considering signing Sancho” via the loan route, claimed Plettenberg.

Signing Sancho for £73m was widely viewed as a significant coup for Man Utd back in 2021.

However, the forward largely failed to replicate the type of form that originally earned him that move to Old Trafford.

If Sancho has played his last game for Man Utd, his record will end at just 12 goals and six assists in 82 matches for the Red Devils.

