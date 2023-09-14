Jadon Sancho: Man Utd winger urged to complete remarkable transfer back to old club as unhappy star weighs up next move

Gabriel Agbonlahor thinks that a return to Borussia Dortmund would be the best thing for Jadon Sancho right now as the Manchester United man considers his options.

It’s no secret that Sancho has struggled to live up to expectations since arriving at Old Trafford. He’s scored just nine league goals across his first two seasons with the club and things are now tense between him and the manager.

Following the winger’s public spat with Ten Hag, Al-Ettifaq were interested in taking Sancho on loan for the season, but this move ultimately fell through.

The 23-year-old now finds himself in a tricky situation and an exit in the January transfer window seems more than likely at this stage.

While Sancho has removed his tweet which was critical of Ten Hag, an exit in January could be the best thing to kickstart his career elsewhere.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that a new round of talks are set to take place soon between Sancho and Ten Hag, but there is still no ‘final clarity’ on what will happen with the winger.

Agbonlahor doesn’t think that a move elsewhere in the Premier League would suit the winger as he thinks Sancho should be eyeing a return to Borussia Dortmund.

“I don’t think he would want to stay in the Premier League. It just hasn’t worked for him in England,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

“He will look at it and realise he played his best football at Dortmund, and head back there. Or he’ll try a different league in Europe and enjoy football in another foreign country.

“I can’t see him moving in the Premier League, but I can see him at a Lyon or a Marseille or Inter Milan. It’s still a top club in a top league, and he could get his career right back on track at a club like that.”

Sancho needs to recapture his Dortmund form

While Sancho’s stock has fallen off considerably since moving to Manchester, there’s a reason Man Utd spent so much money on him back in 2021.

The winger had his best campaign with Dortmund back in 2019-20 as he scored 17 goals and provided 16 assists in the Bundesliga.

Man Utd fans are yet to see that sort of form from Sancho and the club could be willing to cut their losses at this stage. While Sancho is still under contract until 2026, Ten Hag won’t want to keep an unhappy player around.

Ten Hag has already proven that he can be ruthless when he needs to be. Indeed, you only have to look at the Cristiano Ronaldo situation to gain an understanding of just how cut-throat he can be.

The Reds haven’t had an ideal start to the new Premier League campaign and the Dutch boss will be keen to get back on track after the international break.

While the Sancho saga continues to rumble away in the background, Ten Hag will turn his attention to Man Utd’s upcoming game against Brighton.

