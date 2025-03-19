Man Utd desperate for £73m flop’s ‘dream’ to end for good

Manchester United are reportedly keen on getting rid of Jadon Sancho for good, with a trusted journalist also revealing Chelsea’s stance on making the loan deal of the winger permanent.

Much was expected of Sancho when the winger joined Man Utd from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 for a £73million transfer fee. The Englishman revealed at the time that it was “a dream come true” for him to move to Man Utd and said that he was excited to help the team “develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve”.

However, that Old Trafford dream eventually became a nightmare, with Sancho falling out with then Man Utd head coach Erik ten Hag and being exiled from the team.

Following an underwhelming loan spell at his former club Dortmund during the second half of the 2023-24 campaign, Sancho returned to action with Man Utd under Ten Hag only to join Chelsea on a season-long loan deal in August 2024.

Chelsea have an obligation to sign Sancho for £25million in the summer of 2025 when his loan spell comes to an end.

The Blues, though, can pay a fee to cancel the deal if they wish, and, according to Football Insider, Man Utd hope that this does not happen.

The report has claimed that Man Utd are “keen for the sale” of the 24-year-old to go through and are desperate to get Sancho’s high wages off their books for good.

“Sources say the Red Devils are keen to balance the books by selling Sancho and clear his big wage from the balance sheet at Old Trafford,” adds the report in Football Insider, which has revealed that the English winger himself is “happy to stay at Chelsea”.

Sancho could score only 12 goals and gave just six assists in 83 appearances for the Red Devils.

So far in his loan spell at Chelsea, the winger has scored two goals and provided six assists in 28 matches in all competitions.

Chelsea stance on Jadon Sancho

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has backed claims that Chelsea can pull out of a permanent deal for Sancho for paying a fee.

However, according to the transfer expert, that is not the plan of the London club, who have always intended to keep the winger for the long term.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “It’s true that Chelsea can pay a fee to Manchester United and not proceed with the obligation to buy for Jadon Sancho.

“It’s the reality, but it’s not the intention. From day one Chelsea signed Sancho from Man Utd on loan with an obligation to buy because they want to keep Sancho and Sancho wants to be at Chelsea.”

Latest Man Utd news: Hojlund confidence, Yildiz contact

Angel Gomes has reportedly turned down a move to West Ham United in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd are reportedly interested in bringing their former player back to Old Trafford and are keen on a summer deal for the midfielder.

Gomes is out of contract at Lille at the end of the season, and while West Ham are interested in securing his services on a free transfer, the England international has decided that a switch to London Stadium is not for him.

Rasmus Hojlund has struggled to make a huge impact at Man Utd, but the Danish striker has made it clear to his critics that he will eventually come good.

Hojlund said: “The right word to use is probably ‘frustrating’. It has affected me quite a bit, but it would have worried me more if it had been the other way around. If it hadn’t happened to me.

“It’s been a period where I would have liked to have done better, but at the same time I’ve learned a lot from it.

“I’ve become a little calmer now, and I’m in a good place mentally. I’ve proven many times that I can score goals, so it’s not because I lost faith in my ability.”

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has revealed that Man Utd have made initial contact for Kenan Yildiz and are ready to make a bid for the Juventus winger in the summer transfer window if the opportunity arises.

