Jadon Sancho: Man Utd exit explodes into life as Borussia Dortmund make opening offer

Borussia Dortmund are actively working on a deal to loan Jadon Sancho from Manchester United until the end of the season, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The winger is set to leave the club and his former club are very keen to bring him in before the window slam shut in four weeks’ time. The understanding is United are keen to include a option to buy, with negotiations ongoing.

The German club are likely to cover a portion of his wages should negotiations go to plan and they are unlikely to sanction paying the full cost of his £300k-per-week salary for the next six months.

The club’s structure would not allow them to pay that out to an individual player.

The England winger has been banished from the United first-team squad by Erik ten Hag and hasn’t featured in a competitive match since August.

Sancho has been training on his own at Carrington for the last four months and he is keen to join a new club this winter. He is banned from all first-team activities since his fallout with the manager.

West Ham and Juventus have both looked into potentially bringing him in this winter but will have to move quickly if they are to secure his services.

Sancho keen on Dortmund homecoming

The England International is keen to return to his former side – where he played the best football of his career so far – before Man Utd paid £73million to bring him to Old Trafford.

Sancho won’t be the only Man Utd star to leave this month if he does depart. Donny van de Beek has already signed for Eintracht Frankfurt on loan, while Raphael Varane is being linked with an exit.

The club are set for a huge overhaul with new part owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, coming in to try and steer them back to the top of English football.

Getting the likes of Sancho off the books at Old Trafford is part of that process.

