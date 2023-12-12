Jadon Sancho: Man Utd misfit sees two exit routes torched as ‘attitude problem’ ends Bundesliga giants’ interest

Jadon Sancho has been told his “attitude is a problem” meaning Bayern Munich “would not sign him” and Barcelona have also ruled themselves out of a swap deal for the Manchester United man.

Sancho’s career has hit the rocks of late. His spell at United did not get off to the greatest of starts initially, when he struggled to find his feet and scored just five times in all competitions in his first season.

While his level rose last term, with the winger notching seven goals and three assists in all competitions, more would have been expected from a player that was directly involved in 114 goals in 137 games at Borussia Dortmund.

He’s not managed to get near that level at United, as a feud with Erik ten Hag has sen him banished from the first team.

Indeed, he publicly retorted to his manager’s claims that he hadn’t tried hard enough in training to be selected for a Premier League match, and has refused to apologise for his outburst.

That means the most likely course of action is a sale, with a number of sides having been linked.

One of those clubs is Bayern Munich, who were touted to move for Sancho not long after the fallout with Ten Hag.

However, those links ceased a while back, and former German manager Mario Basler has explained that’s as the club wouldn’t sign the winger due to him frequently displaying a poor attitude.

‘Attitude problem’ sees Sancho move torched

“Bayern are very strict and, when they sign a player, his personality will have to fit in with the club,” Basler said, as per The Sun.

“Sancho may be a good footballer but Bayern would not sign him because he’s not what they look for in a person.

“Sancho was already a troublemaker in Dortmund. His attitude is a problem and he has to change it.”

That knocks out one big potential exit route for the Manchester United man, and it’s been revealed another huge side have ruled themselves out of the transfer, too.

Barcelona not interested in Sancho

Indeed, United reportedly have an interest in swapping Sancho for Barcelona winger Raphinha. It’s said they have proposed that swap deal to the La Liga giants.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have ‘no interest’ in Sancho.

On top of that, they consider Raphinha ‘untouchable’, so there’s no chance they’d let him go to United in a swap deal or otherwise.

It is reported that Barca will ‘only’ consider a sale in the summer, but even then it would take a ‘major offer’ to see him go.

That said, Sancho may find it tough to make a move to a top club. At the moment, the most likely course of action looks to be a Borussia Dortmund return, with it recently being reported that they were ‘meeting’ with United over a swap deal for Donyell Malen.

