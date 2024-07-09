Jadon Sancho rejects ‘important’ Man Utd exit offer as star holds out for one Euro giant only

Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho has snubbed a big offer to leave Old Trafford as he is only looking to sign for Juventus next, according to reports.

Having fallen out with Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag in the early stages of last season, Sancho spent several months training with the club’s youth players before returning to Borussia Dortmund on loan in January. The winger registered three goals and three assists in 21 games for Dortmund and also started in the Champions League final, though the German giants lost the showpiece event to Real Madrid.

Sancho had hoped that Ten Hag would be sacked by Man Utd so he could return to the club and finally start to show why they paid a huge £73million for him. However, the Englishman was left disappointed when Man Utd extended Ten Hag’s contract until 2026.

Sancho has no intention of working with the Dutch coach and is now intent on finding a new club, either through another loan spell or via a permanent transfer.

As per Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Sancho has received an ‘important offer’ to leave Man Utd, with both Premier League and Turkish clubs interested in landing him.

But the 24-year-old has rejected such advances as he is ‘waiting for’ a big move to Juventus.

Both Sancho and fellow Man Utd winger Mason Greenwood have been linked with Juve, but now the former looks more likely to head to Turin, as Greenwood is getting closer to a Marseille switch.

Man Utd and Juve were previously at an impasse when it came to Sancho’s prospective transfer, as the Red Devils were holding out for £40m outright. On Friday, though, it emerged that Man Utd are now willing to compromise and will accept a loan bid which includes an option or obligation for Juve to buy in summer 2025.

Man Utd news: Jadon Sancho wants Juventus switch

Man Utd and Juve must now negotiate over that £40m fee, as the Serie A giants would much rather pay £30m or less. Juve will feel they are in a strong negotiating position as they know Ten Hag has no intention of playing Sancho and that Man Utd must therefore sell.

Getting Sancho off the wage bill will help Man Utd as they look to make several big signings in the coming weeks. Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee are close to joining, while bids have also been launched for Manuel Ugarte and Jarrad Branthwaite.

Plus, Man Utd have been tipped to rival Arsenal for a left-back who starred at Euro 2024.

