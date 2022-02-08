Rio Ferdinand has urged Ralf Rangnick to help Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho by setting the team up in the same way as against Middlesbrough.

Sancho arrived at Old Trafford as United’s first marquee summer signing up front, costing £73million from Borussia Dortmund. While he looked the main signing in attack, Cristiano Ronaldo then arrived late on.

Ronaldo has proved a regular starter and while Sancho himself has made 24 appearances in all competitions, he has struggled to make much of an impact.

In fact, he has only scored three goals and started only 10 of his 20 Premier League outings.

Last Friday, though, Ferdinand insisted that he saw the best of Sancho, who opened the scoring in the FA Cup clash with Boro.

While Man Utd dominated the clash, Rangnick admitted that they did show enough ruthlessness as they eventually lost on penalties. Ferdinand has warned that Sancho is in a “vulnerable position”, but can find his best form.

“The game played to his strength, the passing and movement, some rhythm in the team,” the pundit told Vibe with Five.

“If there’s no rhythm Sancho is not as good and effective. That’s what his problems been.

“The players have got to identify what he’s good at. Some thought he would come in and take the ball from the edge of his box to the goal. That’s not his game. He’s about rhythm, one touch passing, playing and moving and getting people off balance with a feint.

“He hasn’t been able to do that because the system at Man Utd has not worked yet. It’s left him in a vulnerable position.”

United wanted to sign Sancho in the summer of 2020. Indeed, he had scored 20 goals and assisted 20 others for Borussia Dortmund in the 2019/20 campaign.

They eventually signed him last summer, after he had added a further 16 goals and 20 more assists.

Ferdinand added that United’s struggles to find an identity have not helped Sancho find his best form.

Ferdinand backs Sancho for Man Utd

“[If] he joins another team that have got a locked down way of playing, a true understanding, a possession based team he thrives,” Ferdinand added.

“Dortmund had a way of playing which was fundamental in allowing them to perform at their best.

“United have invested in some players, still searching for identity philosophy way of playing, makes it difficult for players coming in, let alone those that are still there.”

Man Utd return to action on Tuesday when facing Burnley in Premier League action.