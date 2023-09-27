Jadon Sancho: Man Utd winger torn to shreds by Roy Keane; Ten Hag told what to do with ‘ashamed’ star

Sharp-tongued Manchester United legend Roy Keane has torn strips off Jadon Sancho, claiming he would be “ashamed of my life” if he were the troubled winger.

Sancho finds himself at serious loggerheads with Erik ten Hag, with the United boss publicly criticising the winger for his lackadaisical approach to training when explaining his omission from the squad that lost 3-1 at Arsenal on September 3. But with Sancho taking exception to his manager’s comments, accusing the Dutchman of ‘scapegoating him’ and not being truthful over his omission on social media, the 23-year-old has since been removed from first-team training at the club’s Carrington complex.

And with the club seemingly open to letting him move in the summer, with Sancho turning down a move to Saudi Arabia side Al-Ettifaq, the £73m signing from Borussia Dortmund would certainly appear like he has played his last game for United.

To that end, United are reportedly willing to lose a vast chunk of the money paid to BVB to let the 23-times capped England man move on in January.

And from Ten Hag’s point of view, the Dutchman is clearly not backing down with only a public apology and determination to get his career back on track able to salvage his United career.

But with the Dutchman telling Sancho ‘he’s not important’ it does appear likely that the winger’s time at Old Trafford is already up.

Assessing the bleakness of his situation, Keane has vented his fury at the player, having seen him barred from all first-team facilities at Carrington, including the players’ canteen.

Roy Keane tells Jadon Sancho he should be ‘ashamed of his life’

In no-nonsense style, Keane has expressed his annoyance with Sancho’s attitude.

“I don’t think he is training right,” Keane said of Sancho. “I have no issue with his personality.

“I am not bothered about that [a player being withdrawn], the one thing we don’t really forgive a player for… we have all worked with players who have come in, they can be grumpy or whatever, but when they are training, they are training properly.

“My annoyance with Sancho would be if he is not training properly. Whatever it is about his personality, we’re all different.

“I’d be embarrassed, I’d be ashamed of my life if the manager ever came up to me, or even spoke through the media because you get over that stuff.

“People say you can’t say stuff about the players through the media, yes you can, you can send messages out to people.”

With Ten Hag facing something of a dilemma over the player’s future, Ten Hag has made it clear that Sancho will soon be forgotten about if United move him on.

Discussing Sancho’s next move, Keane added: “If you have got questions marks over this player, he is not training properly and he does turn around and show some sort of humility and says maybe I got it wrong, you can move on very quickly.

“We’ve been in dressing rooms where players have come in and said: ‘Sorry lads I have made a mistake’, it is forgotten about very quickly.

“Football dressing rooms are a strange dynamic, if a player shows they care and they are human, it’s fine. We move on quickly.”

Sancho has a contract with United until summer 2026, with the winger having played 58 times for the club in the Premier League. In that time, he has nine goals and six assists to his name.

