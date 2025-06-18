Sancho could have a new option to consider for his next club

Jadon Sancho has reportedly given the green light to a shock summer transfer as the winger seeks to finally bring an end to his Manchester United nightmare – though there are still two hurdles to cross before a move gets over the line.

There was a great deal of hype when the England international swapped Borussia Dortmund for Man Utd in a £73 million (€85m, $98m) deal back in 2021.

However, Sancho did not live up to those expectations, scoring just 12 goals and adding a paltry six assists in 83 appearances in all competitions.

During his hugely underwhelming stint at Old Trafford, he has spent 18 months away from the Red Devils, including loan spells at Chelsea and Dortmund.

TEAMtalk revealed that United are hopeful of getting around £30m (€35m, $40m) for the 25-year-old, although the fact that Chelsea snubbed the chance to sign him for £25m (€29m, $33.6m) does not bode well.

Now, Sky Italy claims Sancho has said ‘yes’ to the possibility of moving to Napoli this summer, but one or two hurdles are in the way.

Firstly, the Serie A champions reportedly believe United’s price tag is too high, especially as his contract expires in the summer of 2026.

And secondly, Napoli are said to be looking at other targets such as Bologna winger Dan Ndoye. Incidentally, Darwin Nunez’s hopes of joining the Italian team may have taken a blow, too.

Sancho offered escape route as reputation declines

The former Manchester City man has gone from being one of the most highly-rated youngsters in Europe to a United flop.

Sancho repeatedly hit double figures for goals and assists at Dortmund but fast forward to 2025 and Chelsea have paid the Red Devils £5m just so that they didn’t have to sign him permanently.

And with a return of five goals and 10 assists in 41 appearances for Chelsea in 2024/25, it is not hard to understand why.

It seems a United exit is inevitable, but the fee it may take to lure him away from Ruben Amorim’s side is far from certain.

Like Sancho, Nunez is on the fringes at his respective club. The Liverpool forward has struggled for goals this season and has been linked with Napoli, Atletico Madrid, Saudi Arabia, and more.

But it seems it will be a waiting game as to whether or not Napoli make a move for the Uruguay international in the coming weeks and months.

