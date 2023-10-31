Jadon Sancho: Sky Sports man reveals Man Utd winger’s actual mood with Ten Hag resolution still ‘not impossible’

The situation remains the same between Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, but Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth has suggested it is ‘not impossible’ that they make up.

Sancho last played for Man Utd back in August, having been sidelined by Ten Hag. The Man Utd manager has since been clear that he will not reintegrate the winger unless he apologises for a social media post that effectively accused him of being a liar for saying Sancho’s performances in training were sub-standard.

A January departure from Man Utd continues to be speculated, with TEAMtalk understanding that Juventus have sounded out Sancho for a move to Serie A. There have also been links with a return to his former club Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

According to Sheth’s update, though, it is ‘not impossible’ that Sancho repairs the damage with Ten Hag. Nevertheless, there has been no progress on that front yet.

The Sky Sports News source has revealed that Sancho’s mood is ‘as good it can be given the situation’. Not only is he not playing, he is currently forbidden from using first-team facilities at Carrington.

On the pitch, Sancho has struggled to justify the time and money Man Utd spent on signing him. Now, the bigger issue is how he is going to get back in contention to build up any kind of form. As things stand, that opportunity will be denied to him under Ten Hag’s reign.

Sancho is still under contract with Man Utd until 2026. This is his third season at the club since his return to English football from Borussia Dortmund.

In total, he has only scored 12 goals from 82 appearances in his Man Utd career. At the age of 23, there is still time for him to get back on track, but whether that will be at Man Utd or another club is the big debate at the moment.