Jadon Sancho: Sources reveal Man Utd to Dortmund transfer remains on track with winger ‘ready and expectant’ over move

The transfer to take Jadon Sancho back to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester United remains very much on track, according to our sources, despite claims that an unexpected issue has arisen over the move.

The winger moved to Old Trafford in summer 2021 in a deal that set Manchester United back a huge £73m fee after a protracted two-year chase. After scaling the heights in Germany, where he scored 50 goals and added 67 assists from 137 games, Sancho has struggled to replicate anything like that form since returning to the North-West.

While Sancho showed flashes of what he was about under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, his career has taken a significant downturn since the appointment of Erik ten Hag, who has failed to get the best from the winger.

Indeed, after his expulsion from the squad in early September for a match at Arsenal, Sancho called out his manager on social media, accusing him of not being entirely truthful over his omission.

Since then, the two have been at loggerheads, with Sancho refusing to apologise and with Ten Hag making it clear the winger would have to stay away from United’s first-team facilities until he backed down.

But with no sorry forthcoming, the future of the winger has looked increasingly likely to be away from Old Trafford.

As a result, we exclusively broke the news earlier this week that Sancho had agreed terms on a move to Borussia Dortmund, where he is due to sign on loan for the remainder of this season.

However, it emerged on Friday lunchtime that the plane scheduled to take the winger to Malaga, where he was due to hook up with Dortmund’s winter training camp, has been cancelled at short notice.

Jadon Sancho transfer away from Man Utd still on

And amid the confusion over the saga, it was reported that, with negotiations still ongoing, a ‘mysterious last-minute hitch’ could scupper the transfer entirely.

However, after putting in our own calls to those close to the transfer, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Sancho is ready and expectant over making the move and that all the talks over the switch has been positive, with negotiations described as normal at this stage.

As a result, we’re told Dortmund are paying United a fee of €3.5m (£3m) to take the winger on loan for the remainder of the season and that they will also cover around a third of his wages, which are worth an estimated £250,000 a week.

United expect to ‘make’ or save around £5m from the loan, which will not contain an option to make the move permanent.

However, if Sancho enjoys success while back at the Westfalenstadion and managed to reignite his career, then a discussion could be held at a later date over his future.

Either way, United know that down the line, another discussion will need to be held between the player and his agent over what happens from the summer and beyond.

For now though, we understand all parties are in agreement that a return to BVB is the best possible course of action and ensures a temporary solution to his United troubles can at least be brought to an end.

After not seeing any first-team football since the back end of August, Sancho will likely be a little short of match fitness.

However, coach Edin Terzic will look to put the player through his paces and hope he gets up to speed as quickly as possible.

