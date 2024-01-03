Jadon Sancho: Man Utd star AGREES to join Borussia Dortmund as terms are revealed and Ten Hag green lights move

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is set to re-join Borussia Dortmund on loan until the end of the season, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The English winger has not featured in a competitive match since August after being banished from the Red Devil’s squad by Erik ten Hag.

Sancho has been training on his own at Carrington for the last four months and talks over a move are now closing in as a much-needed move away from Old Trafford draws closer.

Several clubs have been linked with a move for £73m misfit, with the likes of West Ham United and Juventus thought to be interested.

TEAMtalk can now exclusively confirm, however, that Sancho is set to sign for Dortmund on a six-month loan deal until the end of the season.

Our sources say that the player is eager to return to the Bundesliga giants, while Man Utd and Ten Hag are happy to see him leave.

Talks between all parties are now moving fast, with the deal expected to be completed in the near future.

TEAMtalk understands that Dortmund have agreed to cover one third of Sancho’s £300,000-per-week wages as part of the deal and Man Utd having agreed to that.

Under the terms of the agreement, it will be a straight six-month loan with the deal not currently containing an option to make the move permanent.

Sancho has failed to make his mark at Man Utd since joining the club in 2021. He has made 82 appearances in total for the Red Devils, scoring just 12 goals and making six assists in the process.

This is in stark contrast to the 23-year-old’s time at Dortmund. There, he netted an impressive 50 goals and made 64 assists in 137 appearances and was considered to be one of the best young wingers in the world.

With that in mind, a return to the Bundesliga may be the perfect move to help Sancho get his once-promising career back on track.

Sancho won’t be the only Man Utd star to leave Old Trafford this month. Donny van de Beek completed his loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt on Monday, for example.

Raphael Varane is also being heavily linked with moves away from the Premier League.

Ten Hag has decided against triggering a 12-month extension in the defender’s contract, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

We could, therefore, see Varane follow Sancho out of the exit door this month, with the winger’s short-term loan move to Dortmund set to be completed imminently.

