Jadon Sancho: Man Utd release statement to confirm winger’s punishment amid Ten Hag saga

Manchester United have released a statement which reveals that winger Jadon Sancho will be training alone, away from the rest of Erik ten Hag’s side while a ‘squad disciplinary issue’ is investigated.

The Sancho saga has been one of the most eye-catching stories of the international break. After Ten Hag left the Englishman out of his squad for the trip to Arsenal, the manager explained how this decision was based on Sancho’s poor performances in training.

However, Sancho did not take this criticism well. He released a statement on social media, labelling the assumption he had not been training properly as ‘completely untrue’ and slamming the fact he has been a Man Utd ‘scapegoat’ for so long.

Numerous reports have detailed Ten Hag’s anger at Sancho undermining him so publicly, while several pundits have criticised the attacker for causing the club even more controversy.

In a short statement, Man Utd have confirmed that Sancho will undergo a ‘personal training programme’ away from the usual group until a ‘resolution’ to the falling out is found.

This appears to be a short-term punishment for the 23-year-old. He will find out his full punishment, which could include a fine or suspension, upon the conclusion of Man Utd’s investigation.

Reports have suggested Man Utd director of football John Murtough is actively involved in the situation as he attempts to de-escalate the tensions between Sancho and Ten Hag.

There were rumours Man Utd might axe Sancho before the Saudi transfer window shut last week, with Steven Gerrard’s club Al Ettifaq known to be interested. That move did not materialise though and Sancho resultantly remains at Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho has offers from several clubs

If Ten Hag is intent of getting rid of Sancho, then a January transfer could occur. The £73m signing has been linked with Premier League rivals Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, while there is also interest from German giants Bayern and Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho has managed just 12 goals and six assists in 82 appearances since joining Man Utd in July 2021.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils could miss out on one of their Sancho replacements as Barcelona have just made contact to sign him first.