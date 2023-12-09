Jadon Sancho: Stunning Man Utd twist revealed amid star’s ‘secret desire’ as Ten Hag opens up on Dortmund swap rumours

Jadon Sancho is still reportedly clinging on to the hope that he can salvage his Manchester United career but is also reportedly ‘very open’ to the possibility of re-signing for Borussia Dortmund, forcing Erik ten Hag to shed new light on the winger’s future.

The 23-year-old has been excluded from all first-team activities at Manchester United following a very-public falling out with Ten Hag at the start of September. And with Sancho refusing to publicly apologise for accusing the Dutchman of making him a scapegoat and for not being wholly truthful over the reasons for his absence against Arsenal on September 3, it looks likely it will lead to Sancho’s departure from the club when the January window opens for business.

Indeed, the United winger has been strongly linked with a move to Italy with Juventus, who are desperate to add more creativity to their ranks.

However, in recent days talk of a return to former club Borussia Dortmund – where Sancho starred by scoring 50 goals and assisting with 64 more in a 137-game spell – has gathered pace.

To that end, it was reported in Friday’s Euro Paper Talk that United and BVB were to hold talks over the possibility of a blockbuster swap deal involving Sancho and a long-term Liverpool target.

Now, according to Sky Deutschland reporter Florian Plettenberg, Sancho is ‘very open’ to the prospect of returning to Dortmund when the winter window opens for business in just 23 days time.

Quite whether the Bundesliga giants will be able to finance the deal remains to be seen. And while the winger’s enormous £250,000 a week salary is a problem, the fact the player is willing to make the move gives them more than a strong chance.

Ten Hag opens up on Jadon Sancho Man Utd future

And according to Plettenberg, the idea of bringing Sancho back is ‘supported by everyone in the club’, with BVB now exploring avenues by which to bring home the 23-times capped England man.

Despite that willingness, Plettenberg has played down just how far along the deal may be, saying that at this moment in time ‘there is no direct contact’ between Sancho’s party and Dortmund ‘at the moment’.

Somewhat surprisingly, should the move to BVB fail to get off the ground, then it’s claimed Sancho has little desire to move anywhere else, with rival switches to Juventus and the Saudi Pro League off the menu as far as the winger is concerned.

And it’s now stated that if that switch to Dortmund cannot be done, Sancho is said to be ‘secretly’ hoping for a restart opportunity at Manchester United’ and has a ‘secret desire’ to be given a second chance by the Red Devils.

Speculation over a move to Dortmund has certainly caused a stir at Old Trafford with the topic of the winger’s future again a subject of debate in the latest Manchester United press conference.

Asked if he feels the £73m winger will depart Old Trafford in January, or whether he could yet earn the chance of a reprieve, Ten Hag opened up on the latest developments.

“What will happen there, he knows what he has to do, if he wants to return it is up to him,” Ten Hag stated.

“It is about a culture and every player has to match certain standards and it was about that.”

Jadon Sancho > Antony for Man Utd

While not quite an olive branch to the player, it seems Sancho can still yet earn a second chance at United if he offers that apology for his actions. Do that, and it seems Ten Hag will then welcome him back to training and give him another chance to establish himself.

One thing is for certain, and that is that United could probably do with a fit and firing Sancho down their right wing.

While his record of just 18 goal involvements in 82 games is nowhere near the levels he reached at Dortmund, he surely has to be a better option than Antony, the man currently occupying their right-wing berth.

Since signing for the Red Devils in an even more pricey £85m deal, the Brazilian has flattered to deceive, only producing eight goals and two assists from 59 appearances. That includes no goal contributions from 15 matches this season.

That said, Antony’s work-rate was praised by Ten Hag following Wednesday’s win against Chelsea at Old Trafford and he looks well placed to retain his place in the side for Saturday’s match against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

A key Champions League date with Bayern Munich then follows on Tuesday night and United will hope for two big performances and resulst to help get their season back on track.

