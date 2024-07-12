Jadon Sancho: Ten Hag destroys Man Utd exit, leaving Juventus, Borussia Dortmund STUNNED

Jadon Sancho does not have to leave Manchester United after Erik ten Hag made a big call

Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag have reportedly agreed to draw a line under their disagreement, with the winger set to remain a Manchester United player rather than be sold on.

Sancho’s Man Utd future was shrouded in doubt as a result of a disagreement with Ten Hag last season. The winger had played 79 games in the previous two campaigns, before making just three United appearances last term.

After his last, Ten Hag suggested Sancho had not tried hard enough to be included in the side for the following game, something the winger publicly refuted, leading to a spat between the two.

Sancho was banished from first-team activities until he apologised for reacting publicly, but that apology never came, and he was loaned back to former side Borussia Dortmund in January.

He performed well back at his former side, reaching the Champions League final with them, and directly contributing to six goals in all competitions in half a season.

Dortmund were interested in giving him permanent refuge, but would have found it difficult to pay for him.

While a United return looked very unlikely after Sancho was willing to leave on loan rather than apologise and work his way back into Ten Hag’s plans, a permanent exit has looked likely.

Juventus have been keen on him for a while, and the winger shared the sentiment, reportedly rejecting another proposal as he only wanted to join the Serie A giants.

Sancho back in Ten Hag’s good books

But he now does not need to leave the club, after Ten Hag’s stance softened.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano reports that the manager has held a positive face-to-face meeting with Sancho this week.

It’s said the pair have agreed to draw a line under their disagreement.

That would suggest Sancho has apologised for his public conduct prior to his loan departure last season.

He is now back in training, which seems to point to the fact that he will not push for an exit, nor does it seem as if the club will push him out.

If the right offer is to come in, there is still a chance he leaves, but that might be easier said than done.

Borussia Dortmund can’t get Sancho

According to Christian Falk, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus remain in the mix, though he suggests there’s a chance the latter don’t get him, while the former are currently unable.

“Borussia Dortmund are out of the Jadon Sancho race because they can’t afford him. They just don’t have the money so have had to step back,” he told Caught Offside.

“If Juventus can’t sign Sancho Dortmund would be still interested, but they can’t pay his transfer fee at this moment.”

Whether or not United would entertain an offer from either now is a question in itself, though.

