Jadon Sancho still causing Ten Hag problems in Man Utd exile, as Fabrizio Romano reacts to Dortmund swap talk

Erik ten Hag is still having to deal with issues surrounding Jadon Sancho, even though the winger is not training in the Manchester United first team, while Fabrizio Romano has reacted to rumours of a potential swap involving Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho has not played for Man Utd since late August due to a falling out with his manager. When leaving Sancho out of his squad for the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on September 3, Ten Hag explained that this was because he had not been training properly.

But the Englishman reacted angrily to this criticism, releasing a statement on social media to urge fans ‘don’t believe everything you read’.

Ten Hag soon banished Sancho from the Man Utd senior squad, forcing him to train with the club’s youngsters. He is not even allowed to eat with his senior team-mates, which demonstrates how lonely his exile must be.

Incredibly, though, it has now been claimed that Sancho holds a ‘secret desire’ of getting back into Ten Hag’s good books, and ultimately back into the Man Utd team.

When asked about the 23-year-old recently, Ten Hag said: “What will happen there, he knows what he has to do, if he wants to return it is up to him.

“It is about a culture and every player has to match certain standards and it was about that.”

However, Sancho will have to start taking his career more seriously if he is to finally make his Man Utd spell a success.

Jadon Sancho still not training properly at Man Utd

As per The Sun, the wide man is still giving Ten Hag headaches, as he has missed ‘several’ training sessions with the club’s academy.

Man Utd do not view this as a full-blown crisis though, as Sancho has provided a reason each time, including illness on some occasions. Therefore, they have not fined him – yet.

If Sancho leaves Man Utd in January, as expected, then Dortmund will be at the front of the queue to strike a deal.

The Bundesliga side are known to be keen on taking Sancho back to Germany, as he was excellent during his time on their books.

Friday’s Euro Paper Talk included Man Utd reportedly holding a meeting with Dortmund over a possible swap deal involving Sancho and Donyell Malen.

But transfer specialist Romano has cast doubt over whether that double transfer will go ahead, even though the Red Devils have ‘discussed’ Malen’s potential capture.

“There have been many questions on a swap deal with Jadon Sancho but at the moment… I’m told that there is no contact between Dortmund and United, so it’s very quiet,” he said in his Daily Briefing.

“The Sancho situation is still not resolved and so we need to wait. Let’s see if something is going to happen in January, but as of now; Malen discussed internally – yes, swap deal – still not something concrete at the moment.”

