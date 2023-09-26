Jadon Sancho: Three Man Utd teammates intervene with Ten Hag outcast warned of final verdict as PFA steps in

Manchester United players have been telling Jadon Sancho to say sorry to Erik ten Hag in order to get his career back on track, a report has revealed.

Sancho is currently frozen out by Man Utd amid a feud with manager Ten Hag. The winger took issue with comments made by his boss about his efforts in training and has not been selected since his outburst on social media, even though it has now been deleted.

There has already been speculation about the former Borussia Dortmund star leaving the club at the next opportunity. Whether he will get to play again for Man Utd at all seems to solely depend on whether or not he apologises to Ten Hag.

Now, the Daily Mirror has revealed that some of Sancho’s colleagues have been telling him to approach the manager with an apology, even if that is something he has avoided so far.

The Mirror‘s source said: “Jadon’s teammates have been telling him to back down and say sorry to the boss. They want him to apologise.

“They sympathise with him and the way he feels, but recognise a line was crossed with what he posted.”

The report warns Sancho that ‘there will only be one winner’ between him and Ten Hag, so he may have to ‘swallow his pride’. As for who has been giving him the advice, his compatriots Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are named as some of those to have intervened.

PFA ready to help Sancho settle Ten Hag differences

Elsewhere, The Times now claims that the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) could get involved in an attempt to help Sancho and Ten Hag see eye to eye once again.

The 23-year-old is still contracted to Man Utd until 2026, with the option of an extra year. Before his exclusion from Ten Hag’s plans, he scored 12 goals in 82 appearances for the club.

He was much more effective back in Germany, where he hit a half-century of goals for Dortmund within 137 outings. Regardless of the Ten Hag fall-out, perhaps a move away from Man Utd may be what he needs to rediscover his spark.

There were claims he could have gone to Saudi Arabia earlier this month while the transfer window was still open there, but a move never materialised. If his feud with Ten Hag cannot reach a positive conclusion, he ought to be looking for another escape route pretty soon.