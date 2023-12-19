Jadon Sancho: Three suitors offer Man Utd quick fix as Fabrizio Romano names triple transfer raid Ten Hag ‘wants’ in January

Jadon Sancho could be booted out of Man Utd on the cheap

Manchester United remain intent on finding a long-term solution to their Jadon Sancho problem and the exit of the troubled winger may well prove key to three other possible deals Erik ten Hag hopes to make in January.

Sancho has not had a look-in since a very public falling out with Ten Hag back in early September and following their defeat to Arsenal in which the winger accused the Manchester United manager of scapegoating him and not being truthful over his omission.

And with Sancho refusing to offer the public apology Ten Hag is demanding, a parting of ways is very much on the cards in the January window, with all parties seemingly desperate for a clean break.

However, finding a solution to the Sancho dilemma is proving easier said than done, with United’s preference to either agree a permanent deal, or find a buyer willing to take him on loan with an obligation to make permanent in the summer.

But given the player’s £250,000 a week wages, together with United’s wish to receive a fee of at least €35m (£30m), it appears some difficult decisions are going to be needed before a solution is found.

A possible swap deal with Barcelona has quickly been ruled out, while Borussia Dortmund have also played down claims they could offer Donyell Malen in exchange.

Nonetheless, his former side BVB would be keen on a possible loan raid for Sancho, while they also now face competition from Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig.

A third option is also bubbling along with Juventus also among those tracking the 23-times capped England winger.

Man Utd desperate to resolve Jadon Sancho issue

Now transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano claims offloading the troubled winger remains a major priority for United ahead of the winter window, which officially opens for business in just 13 days time.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Manchester United need to decide what to do with Jadon Sancho. The expectation remains for Sancho to leave in January, but Man United have to decide if they want to accept loan proposals, or only permanent transfer opportunities.

“The only way for Sancho to return to the United squad remains for him to speak to Erik ten Hag and apologise, but this still isn’t happening, so we have to see if United will decide to wait for a permanent deal proposal, or to accept loan opportunities.

“If they accept a loan proposal, there is interest from Juventus and from clubs in Germany, but at the moment no one received a call from Manchester United saying that they are ready to accept a loan.

“We’ve had Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig linked with Sancho, but it’s more about what United decide to do, they need to make this decision, but it could still take some time because they hope to hold out for a permanent transfer for Sancho.”

Ten Hag wants three January signings for Man Utd

United will hope the exit of Sancho will kickstart their January activity with Ten Hag desperate to bring in reinforcements of his own to help reinvigorate United’s flagging season.

Already out of the Champions League and having surrendered their grip on the League Cup, United are left to fight now on only two fronts: a top-four finish in the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Reports on Tuesday morning suggested Ten Hag was looking to sign Galatasaray’s French full-back Sacha Boey amid claims a €25.5m (£22m) approach was being prepped.

However, while Romano claims there is interest in the 23-year-old, he is not currently thought to be one of three signings Ten Hag wants to bring in during the winter window.

“Elsewhere with United, there have been reports that Ten Hag wants three signings – a centre-back, midfielder, and a striker.

“My information on a defender has been there for some time, it’s nothing new. Midfield is not something guaranteed yet, and the same for the striker, which will largely depend on whether or not Anthony Martial leaves.

“Sacha Boey has been linked with United, having also been reported as a target for Arsenal in the past. But I’ve never been informed of anything close or concrete. There is interest in him, of course, but it’s nothing serious yet.”

As things stand, United’s January window plans cannot be stated with any certainty with much of their potential dealings hinging on movement elsewhere. As a result, supporters may need to wait patiently for confirmed transfers to get official green lights and it would come as no surprise were these not to arrive until the closing days of the window.

