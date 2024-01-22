Jadon Sancho has been told there remains a route back for him at Manchester United on one major condition, while his return to Borussia Dortmund potentially leading to the winger claiming a late push for inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championships.

Sancho cost the Red Devils a massive £73m fee when signing from Borussia Dortmund in summer 2021 and following a lengthy chase by then Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. After scoring 50 goals and adding 60 assists from 137 appearances for the club during his first spell, it was easy to see why United parted with a fee that, to this day, still sits in their top five record signings of all time.

However, the move to Old Trafford rarely saw Sancho replicate his Bundesliga form and, when Erik ten Hag took charge at Old Trafford, the winger’s career quickly nosedived.

After being in and out the side during the Dutchman’s first season at the helm, a major falling out between the two at the start of September saw matters reach boiling point, with Sancho accusing his manager of “scapegoating” him and not being truthful over his omission from the squad that lost at Arsenal.

And when the January window opened for business, it was no surprise to see United very quickly move on the winger, who made the return to former side Borussia Dortmund on loan for the remainder of the season.

Despite his rustiness, Sancho has adapted very quickly to his new (old) surroundings, assisting in two goals from two outings so far.

However, despite his return also going down well with his new teammates, Dortmund have already made it perfectly clear they have little to no chance of making the move permanent in the summer.

Jadon Sancho tipped to make Man Utd return

As a result, the player is currently scheduled to return to Old Trafford for the start of pre-season training in July, unless United manage to find a permanent home for a player, who clearly has no future under Ten Hag.

However, with Ten Hag’s own future far from secure himself at United, former Red Devils forward Dimitar Berbatov can forsee a situation whereby Sancho can return to the north-west giants’ starting line-up – but only if Ten Hag loses his job.

Noting his fine start to life back with BVB, Berbatov also reckons a strong finish to the season could see Sancho force his way back into Southgate’s England plans.

“Jadon Sancho came on for Dortmund and got an assist, which is a great way to return to his old club,” Berbatov told Betfair. “This is how football can work out sometimes.

“You can be really good in one league or in a different country, then go to the English Premier League and it just doesn’t work out for you. Dortmund is a good move for Sancho because he’s returned to familiar surroundings with friends around him.

“He’s made a good start with them and it’ll be great if he goes back to his previous form. But if you’re asking me if that’ll get him back in Ten Hag’s good books, I don’t think so. I only see Sancho playing for Manchester United again if the manager changes. If Sancho does well at Dortmund, he should be in contention for a place at Euro 2024.”

Berbatov a big fan of exiled Man Utd winger

While the chances of Sancho becoming a United regular again need a big chain of events to fall into place, stranger things have happened in football, especially given the fragility of the game’s top managers and the constant demand for success.

For example, a great and very promising 2022/23 season for United counted very little for Ten Hag amid their struggles this, with 14 defeats from their 30 games played so far seeing the Dutchman strongly touted to next Premier League boss up for the chop.

While that has not happened yet, Ten Hag will need a positive end to the season to prove to the club’s new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe that he remains the right man at the Manchester United helm.

Either way, Berbatov admits he’s a huge fan of Sancho and believes it is a major shame that United have, so far, not got to see the best of him.

Bebartov added: “He’s a talent. He has all the attributes to score and assist and that’s why, hopefully, with the familiar surroundings he’s returned to it will give him the confidence and peace that he needs to start producing again. Then he’ll be able to show Gareth Southgate that he’s ready and that he can help the national team.

“The Euros will be on every player’s mind. It’s probably one of the reasons he’s left Manchester United and gone back to Dortmund. I’ve been in Jadon’s situation before and all he needs is a run of games to get his confidence back and he’ll start to feel reborn.”

In 82 appearances for United, Sancho has scored 12 goals and weighed in with six assists.

He was last capped by England in October 2021, having won 23 caps for his country, scoring three goals.

