Jadon Sancho: Two Euro giants make contact, as Man Utd winger hatches audacious plan involving Ten Hag sack

Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have both been in contact with the representatives of Jadon Sancho regarding a January transfer, and a stunning report has revealed the winger’s plan to outlast Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

Sancho cost the Red Devils £73m when plucked from Dortmund back in 2021. However, the 23-year-old has struggled to replicate the type of form that earned him that move.

His 82 appearances for Man Utd thus far have produced just 12 goals and six assists. In sharp contrast, Sancho’s final season at Dortmund by itself saw 16 goals scored and 20 assists provided.

Sancho’s career in Manchester is at a crossroads on the back of a public spat with his manager.

Sancho’s application in training was called into question by Ten Hag when explaining why the winger was omitted from his matchday squad to face Arsenal on September 3.

The player quickly hit back on social media, effectively branding his manager a liar and claiming he was being scapegoated.

Sancho was subsequently banished from first-team training and his situation over the last seven weeks has remained unchanged.

Senior United stars have urged the forward to apologise. However, Sancho has so far shown no signs of backing down and neither will Ten Hag.

As such, the Mirror declared on Wednesday that Man Utd have ‘officially’ put Sancho up for sale. A January exit is now on the cards and the Evening Standard have shed new light on how the transfer saga will play out.

Sancho banking on Ten Hag sack?

They state European giants Borussia Dortmund as well as Juventus have both touched base with Sancho’s camp.

Dortmund have publicly denied interest in re-signing Sancho in the past, though ESPN recently insisted that’s merely a red herring and they are indeed interested in Sancho.

Man Utd are willing to sanction either a cut-price permanent exit or a loan in the winter window. Of the two, it’s suggested a loan is the far likelier outcome.

Sancho reportedly earns £300,000-a-week at Old Trafford, something that’s likely to see any buying club ask Man Utd to subsidise a sizeable portion of the salary.

From the player’s perspective, it’s claimed Sancho is ‘open to leaving’, though would prefer a loan and not a sale.

Explaining why, the Standard state Sancho has not given up all hope of being a success at Old Trafford just yet.

In fact, Sancho secretly harbours hopes of being brought back in from the cold and being handed a more prominent role under a ‘different coach’. The inference there is Sancho hopes Man Utd sack Ten Hag.

In a recent Q&A for the Athletic, David Ornstein rated Ten Hag’s chances of being sacked by Man Utd anytime soon at just a 2/10.

From a club perspective, Ten Hag is open to severing ties with Sancho and Old Trafford chiefs are backing the manager.

The report concluded neither Ten Hag or Sancho are likely to back down from their respective stances. As such, a January exit – potentially a loan to either Juve or Dortmund – could be on the horizon.

