Jadon Sancho ‘will not play’ for Man Utd again unless one thing happens as Ten Hag lays down the law

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is demanding an apology from Jadon Sancho, but the fact the winger is hesitant to give it means his future with the club is at serious risk.

That’s according to Sky Sports News, which has revealed that Sancho ‘will not play’ under Ten Hag again unless he says sorry for his recent online outburst against his treatment by the manager.

Man Utd have confirmed this week that Sancho will remain away from the first-team squad for the foreseeable future. It comes after he recently criticised Ten Hag’s claims that he wasn’t training well.

A move to Saudi Arabia while the transfer window was still open there failed to get off the ground. Now, Sancho seems stuck at Man Utd until January – but whether he will kick a ball until then remains to be seen.

The latest from Sky suggests Ten Hag wants Sancho to apologise to himself and the club, since he refuses to have his authority challenged.

However, Sancho felt within his rights to complain about his professionalism being questioned in public, which means the apology Ten Hag is asking for might not be imminent.

Club officials such as Richard Arnold and John Murtough are now trying to step in and act as peacemakers, but Ten Hag is not backing down and it doesn’t seem Sancho is either.

Nottingham Forest join race for Sancho

The growing rift between the pair might mean Sancho has to look to leave Man Utd in January. According to the Manchester Evening News, he is very much open to exploring those options.

The report claims Borussia Dortmund could be interested in taking him back to the Bundesliga, while Nottingham Forest have become contenders too to keep him in the Premier League, since he has worked with Steve Cooper before in the England youth ranks.

There are still three years remaining on Sancho’s contract at Man Utd, with the option of a fourth, but it appears his exit from the club could be just months away.

The 23-year-old would be leaving Man Utd after 82 appearances and 12 goals for the club since his 2021 arrival from Dortmund.