Just weeks after TEAMtalk revealed that Manchester United will let Jadon Sancho leave on a free transfer at the end of the season, a German source has now claimed that the winger will ‘100%’ not return to Old Trafford and could move to Borussia Dortmund instead.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on February 20, 2026, that Man Utd have decided not to take up the option to extend Sancho’s contract.

Sancho joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan deal from Man Utd in the summer of 2025.

The former Manchester City winger is also out of contract at Man Utd at the end of the season.

There was a possibility that Man Utd could extend Sancho’s deal by another year as there is such an option.

However, sources told us back in February that Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, had decided not to trigger it, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe deciding to let the 25-year-old leave the club as a free agent.

We also reported at the time that Sancho was willing to return to his former club, Borussia Dortmund, as a free agent this summer.

A source told us: “Jadon’s people are seriously considering Dortmund. He made a huge impact there, and the club are keen to bring him back.”

German journalist Florian Plettenberg has now backed our claim, reporting on X at 5:08pm on March 23, 2026, that Sancho will not return to Man Utd.

The reliable journalist has added that Dortmund are serious about a deal for Sancho, who has scored one goal and given three assists in 31 appearances for Villa so far this season.

Plettenberg wrote: “It has been decided 100% that Jadon #Sancho will leave Manchester United at the end of the season. #MUFC

“Borussia Dortmund are seriously interested and have held talks.

“Club boss Aki Watzke is the main driver behind the idea.

“He wants to bring Sancho back and is a big admirer of the 25 y/o.

“Sancho has been informed that Watzke is pushing for the transfer.

“The decision is still open, many enquiries.”

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Latest Man Utd transfer news: ‘War’ over midfielder, Newcastle battle

Meanwhile, Man Utd are said to be in an ‘all-out war’ over a midfielder, who is the subject of interest from Manchester City and Arsenal, too.

As many as four Man Utd players have been tipped to join Napoli in the summer transfer window, with talks set to begin shortly.

And finally, sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Man Utd are ready to go head-to-head with Newcastle United for two Ligue 1 sensations.