Jadon Sancho: Worried Man Utd stars intervene as big Ten Hag demand is made and likely next club is named

Manchester United players are growing increasingly concerned about Jadon Sancho and his ongoing fed with Erik ten Hag and feel a truce is needed if all parties are to help rescue the club’s season – with a number of top stars urging the winger to take immediate action.

The 23-year-old star has been marginalised by Manchester United boss Ten Hag, who is a strict disciplinarian, after Sancho called him in public for scapegoating him as a reason for the club’s failures and for not being truthful over his omission from the squad.

The 23-times capped England winger has struggled to reach his consistent best for United since a £73m move from Borussia Dortmund in summer 2021; a transfer that places him fifth on the club’s all-time record signings list.

Often dropped from Ten Hag’s squads last season, the player was sent on a personal fitness retreat to the Netherlands last season, though it has since emerged that Sancho has faced some struggles with his mental health too.

With a new season came new hope, however, and when Sancho made the squad in the first three games of the season, coming off the bench in each of them, hope sprang eternal that a fresh start was imminent. However, that hope evaporated instantly when Sancho was axed from the squad that lost 3-1 at Arsenal on September 3 – and the row that has escalated since means the player has not yet featured in a game since.

Ten Hag has been eager to avoid questions on the subject, making it clear that Sancho needs to make a public apology before getting a chance to play for his place again.

Man Utd players make Jadon Sancho intervention

Sancho, however, is having none of it and refuses to back down, believing he has done no wrong.

The feud looks increasingly likely that Sancho has played his last game for the club. Indeed, he has since been linked with a number of transfer escapes with several clubs in the Premier League and from abroad all reportedly keen to acquire the winger’s services.

However, multiple reports on Thursday morning claim a series of United players have all approached Sancho, begging him to apologise to Ten Hag and try and resolve the matter in-house.

They feel an grovelling apology to the manager is the only way the situation can be resolved, with the argument casting an unwelcome shadow over their season and chances of finishing in the top four once again.

And far from having sympathy with the player, The Sun claims United stars are growing sick of the situation and want an end to the feud as soon as possible. It’s claimed they now blame the player and are siding with Ten Hag, having also told the player directly that a simple apology to the Dutchman can end the argument and have him return to first-team training.

In addition, they say the squad are now backing Ten Hag all the way in the row, with United’s hierarchy also in the manager’s corner.

They feel Sancho’s comments overstepped the mark and a player cannot be calling out his manager in public.

In the now deleted post on X, Sancho wrote: “Please don’t believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week.

“I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, I’ve been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair!”

Dortmund escape coming closer to reality for Sancho

However, Sancho is yet to indicate whether he is willing to make that crucial first move and apologise to his manager for those words.

And with the January transfer window opening for business in just 74 days’ time, Sancho knows he will potentially not have long to wait before he can make an escape from his Manchester United nightmare.

The likes of Newcastle, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Barcelona are among those to have been linked with Sancho.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Borussia Dortmund are the side most likely to sign the player in the January window. Despite denials, we can reveal they are looking into the possibility of bringing back their former player to the Westfalenstadion.

Sancho managed an impressive 50 goals and 58 assists during his previous spell with BVB from just 137 games. And while he is yet to get anywhere near those stats at Old Trafford, they are looking into bringing him back to Germany and if a deal can be done on favourable terms.

However, as our transfer expert Fraser Fletcher has explained, Dortmund’s chances of a deal rest entirely on the club still being afloat in the Champions League beyond the group stages, while the price will also have to be right, with an initial loan deal looking the most affordable option to the Bundesliga giants.

If Sancho is indeed done at United, he will leave the club with 12 goals and six assists from 82 appearances – a bleak return on their £73m investment.

