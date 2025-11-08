Look away Man Utd fans as top source reveals Vivell decides against making bargain midfielder signing

Everton midfielder James Garner, who has been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United are not planning to bring James Garner back to Old Trafford despite the midfielder being out of contract at Everton at the end of the season, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Garner came through the Man Utd youth academy and broke into the first team. However, the 24-year-old midfielder was able to make only seven appearances for Man Utd, giving one assist in those games, before the Premier League giants decided to offload him for good.

During his time at Man Utd, Garner had loan spells at Watford and Nottingham Forest and made a permanent switch to Everton in 2022.

The English midfielder has gone on to flourish at Everton, scoring three goals and providing five assists in 96 appearances for the Toffees.

Garner has started 10 Premier League matches for Everton this season, demonstrating how important he is to David Moyes’s side.

The midfielder is out of contract at Everton at the end of the season, and there has been speculation that Man Utd are keeping tabs on Garner.

The chance to bring the midfielder back to Old Trafford on a free transfer would be tempting, but sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Man Utd’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, has no such plans.

Jones said: “Garner is having a good time of it recently, but in terms of actually joining Man Utd, I don’t think that moment is coming.

“The way the club are building and evolving would not really lead me to believe that they are looking into it too seriously.

“Of course, they have an awareness of his situation, and I can see why there would be speculation around it.

“I think you could even make a case that he would be very helpful for them at the moment.

“They do appreciate him and have always known of his potential, obviously.

“But Everton would like him to stay on, other clubs are watching on, and – given where Man Utd are heading transfer-wise in 2026 – I just don’t think there will be too much focus on it.”

Everton plan regarding James Garner – sources

Not only do Man Utd not want to bring Garner back to Old Trafford, but we also understand that Everton are planning to keep the midfielder for the long run.

TEAMtalk’s Everton correspondent, Harry Watkinson, has reported that Everton are ‘pushing’ to agree on a new deal with Garner.

There is confidence behind the scenes at Everton that the former Man Utd midfielder will put pen to paper on a new deal with the Toffees.

TEAMtalk also understands that Everton will turn down any advances for Garner in the January transfer window.

