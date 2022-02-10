James Garner has the attributes of a fabled Manchester United star and would fit right in following his loan spell at Nottingham Forest, one pundit has said.

The 20-year-old midfielder is enjoying the second loan spell of his early career at Forest this season. While his first move away from Old Trafford came at Watford, United recalled him in January last year.

They subsequently sent him to Forest. In his first half-season there, he played 90 minute-stints in all but three of their Championship games until the end of the season.

Man Utd did not consider Garner ready for first-team action this term and therefore sent him back to Forest this campaign. The Englishman has proved a key figure again, playing all but one league game.

United reportedly plan to integrate him into the first team from next season onwards following his impressive rise.

And according to Trevor Sinclair, Garner has attacking qualities similar to former Red Devils midfielder David Beckham.

“James Garner’s deliveries remind me of David Beckham’s,” the pundit told talkSPORT.

“He’s got that dip and that whip and it causes so many problems. The pace on the ball, he’s putting it on a sixpence every time.

“The advantage is with the attackers because they know where he’s aiming depending on what signal he puts up.

“It’s an absolutely phenomenal cross that he’s got in the locker.”

Garner has notched one goal and two assists in the Championship this term.

On Sunday, meanwhile, he starred with an assist in Forest’s 4-1 FA Cup fourth-round win over Leicester.

Garner adds to Man Utd debate

Garner’s performances this season have added to the debate over the make-up of Man Utd’s midfield.

Scott McTominay and Fred have proved the favoured pairing for former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and current interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

As well as the duo, United have Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic. Although, Pogba looks likely to leave as a free agent in the summer while Matic’s deal expires at the end of next season.

Like Garner, Donny van de Beek will return to United soon when his loan at Everton ends.

As such, if United do keep Garner around, he could yet entertain a pertinent role under whoever the new manager is next season.

However, one pundit has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo should be unhappy at playing alongside McTominay and Fred.